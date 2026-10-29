Seattle Seahawks Trade Speculation Involves New York Jets Receiver

With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching, analysts suggest that the Seattle Seahawks trade for New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. In Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, fellow receiver Rashid Shaheed injured his knee and could miss some time. While most fans would want Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets, the cost to acquire him could be significant in this market. Mitchell joined the Jets in the Sauce Gardner trade from the Indianapolis Colts last deadline season.

Mitchell in his career thus far has not lived up to his ceiling that he displayed at the University of Texas. The Colts drafted with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite being an excellent athlete, Mitchell struggled to breakout amid a crowded receiver room in Indianapolis. Yet, injuries also have damaged his development. Through 36 games of his NFL career, Mitchell has 65 receptions for 888 yards and two touchdowns. He is mainly an occasional deep threat at this point.

For the Seahawks, the cost to acquire Mitchell should only involve a fifth round selection. He has one year remaining after this season on his rookie contract. Mitchell would help increase the depth of Seattle’s wide receiving corps in the short term.

Seattle Seahawks Suggested To Trade For Adonai Mitchell of the New York Jets

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote about this suggestion in his hypothetical trades article.

He said, “The Seahawks bolstered their run game with the Nelson trade, but they still need someone who can get open opposite of Smith-Njigba. Shaheed has special teams value and wins on the occasional deep ball, but he’s too inconsistent to be a No. 2 receiver. The Jets are not likely to trade Garrett Wilson, and with the emergence of their first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr., Mitchell could be expendable for the right price. Mitchell looked like a much-improved player before injuring his finger. The 24-year-old is a big man who can win deep and get open in the intermediate part of the field. The Seahawks are expecting two fifth-round compensatory picks this year, so they could use their own fifth in a trade. They traded a 2028 fifth-round pick as part of the Nelson trade.”

Expect John Schneider To Find Some Great Value at the Trade Deadline

If there’s anything that Seattle Seahawks fans realize, it is that general manager John Schneider will not leave any stone unturned prior to the end of the NFL Trade Deadline. While he may balk at expensive prices, Schneider year after year showcases his commitment to winning the Super Bowl. With the Nelson trade already accomplished, the Seahawks still have plenty of draft picks in 2027 to play with in order to improve their team right now. The best part is the Seattle Seahawks do not have any glaring immediate needs, so they can be picky about who they acquire.