Seattle Seahawks Running Game a Major Winner Against Chiefs

As the Seattle Seahawks dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the running game especially was a major victor from the contest. The Seahawks entered week seven with one of the worst rushing attacks in all of the National Football League, ranking 30th in expected points added per rush. The departure of running back Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs reared its head as a significant talking point of the season thus far.

However, the Seattle Seahawks proved that their decision to let Walker walk in free agency was prudent. Emanuel Wilson, who the Seahawks signed to a one year deal this offseason, rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown. The team as a whole ran for 153 yards. Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price still have yet to return from injury, but the organization should feel confident that both can carry the load moving forward.

As for Walker, he only ran for 36 yards on 14 carries with the Chiefs forced to get him involved in the passing game. Still, Kansas City only totaled three points overall in Sunday’s game. Seattle’s Dark Side defense proved why they are the best in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. They shut down what was the number one ranked offense heading into week 7.

Seattle Seahawks Running Game Gains Confidence Moving Forward

The results of Seattle being able to establish the run are paramount for their success moving forward. The Seahawks dominated the time of possession 35:51 to 24:09 against the Chiefs, allowing their defense to stay fresh. However, quarterback Sam Darnold also had his cleanest game of the season minus one regrettable interception to end the first half. Without that turnover, the score line could have heavily tilted in the way of the Seahawks.

That being said, one mistake does not overshadow what was a very productive evening from Darnold. He was able to find wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba consistently throughout the game, and the efficiency of the offense was excellent for the Seahawks. When Seattle is able to run the football the way they want to, it allows them to keep Darnold’s attempts down. In the previous Thursday loss against the Denver Broncos, Darnold had 51 pass attempts. On Sunday, he only needed 28.

Sunday’s Complete Performance Should Launch Seattle Back On Top of the NFC

Simply, if the Seattle Seahawks play like they did on Sunday, there are few if any teams that can defeat them. The combination of the defense, JSN, and the running game are what makes this Seahawks team so special. The formula that head coach Mike MacDonald has implemented leads to consistent success at the professional level. Sunday’s performance against the Kansas City Chiefs reminded fans of what makes this team so special. Seattle Seahawks fans should feel very confident moving forward as long as the offense can continue to bolster their running game.