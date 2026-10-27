Seahawks Catch Heat for Trolling Taylor Swift After Beating Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday on a 2-game losing streak. But whoever operates the team’s social media accounts was prepared to beat the Kansas City Chiefs nonetheless.

After a 20-3 dominating win over the Chiefs, the Seahawks delivered a few posts trolling pop star Taylor Swift, who is married to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

On Seattle’s mascot’s Instagram account, the Seahawks social team posted a picture of Blitz (the mascot) on stage in a glittery outfit. The backdrop of the photo was similar to what fans see when Swift is on stage. The top of the photo also included the 20-3 score.

Blitz conveyed this message as a caption: “Lately, I’ve been dressin’ for revenge.” The six-word message was a reference to lyrics on Swift’s 2022 song, “Vigilante [expletive].”

The song is reportedly the only one Swift has written about herself.

That wasn’t the end of the Seahawks trolling of Swift. The social media team also posted a photo on X. The picture showed bracelets with beads on them that read, “Seahawks win.”

Social media users and reporters saw that as a reference to Swift’s friendship bracelets.

“Friendship bracelets became synonymous with Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour, which dominated the globe from 2023 to 2024,” wrote People Magazine’s Skyler Caruso.

To put it mildly, “Swifties” didn’t care for the trolling of the pop star after Kelce and the Chiefs laid an egg in Seattle.

Fans Come to Taylor Swift’s Defense After Seahawks Trolling

Getty The Seattle Seahawks social media accounts received criticism from Taylor Swift fans for trolling her after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The pop star’s fans quickly came to her defense after the Seahawks social media team had some fun at her expense Sunday night.

“You just guaranteed that you won’t return to the Super Bowl. Congrats,” wrote one Instagram user. “Since you think you’re being cut quoting lyrics, here is one for you, ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.'”

“I wasn’t raised to troll others, so I guess I am now a 49ers fan after 13 years living in the PNW,” wrote another Instagram user. “Disappointed.”

Some X users were critical of the team making fun of Swift because she wasn’t on the field.

“They’re 4-3 as the reigning champions and they have to resort to dissing a player’s wife, who has nothing to with this,” wrote a Swift defender.

“Why do ya’ll think it’s okay to troll a team by using the spouse of an opposing player? This wouldn’t be acceptable if she wasn’t Taylor Swift,” wrote another defender. “She deserves respect just like every other player’s spouse.”

While there were a lot of critics of the troll posts, there were also plenty of social media users who found them hilarious. Those users proceeded to then make fun of Swift’s fans for being too sensitive.

Swift is indeed a player’s wife, but she’s also a public figure. So, yes, the rules with her are different than with any other player’s significant other.

Just like it’s acceptable, and somewhat expected, the NFL broadcasts show Swift more than any other player’s wife. She’s famous.

Surely the online discourse around the Seahawks post will continue. Perhaps the two teams will meet again in the Super Bowl in a few months.