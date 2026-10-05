Seahawks Linked to Tony Pollard Trade After Adam Schefter’s NFL Report

The Seattle Seahawks’ search for running back help could make an old trade proposal worth revisiting.

Seattle placed first-round rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve with a chest injury on October 3, removing him from the lineup for at least four games. The Seahawks have since been linked to a workout with free-agent running back Joe Mixon, another indication that the defending Super Bowl champions are exploring outside help.

Now, one particularly intriguing option has landed on the NFL trade radar: Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter identified Pollard as a player to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline during an October 4 television segment.

“Fits the profile of somebody who could be dealt before the deadline,” Schefter said. “A team that’s not winning, with a player in the last year of his contract. If there’s a team that needs running back help, Pollard might be the first call.”

That description suddenly sounds awfully relevant in Seattle.

Tony Pollard Was Already Proposed as Seahawks Trade Target

The Pollard-Seahawks connection isn’t entirely new.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Hanich proposed an April trade that would have sent Pollard to Seattle, arguing that Tennessee could be motivated to move the veteran and that the Seahawks had enough draft capital to make a deal without sacrificing a premium selection. Hanich floated a Day 3 pick as a possible return.

A lot has happened since then.

Seattle ultimately used a first-round pick on Price. But his rocky start to his rookie season has now been interrupted by the chest injury that landed him on IR.

Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet has only recently returned to practice after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list following his ACL tear. Seattle opened his 21-day practice window on October 1.

Athlon Sports’ Bryce Lazenby also mentioned Pollard among possible trade options for Seattle following Price’s move to injured reserve, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs Kenny Gainwell and Bucky Irving.

That makes Schefter’s report particularly notable.

Pollard isn’t simply a theoretical player Seattle could call about anymore. One of the NFL’s top insiders has now publicly identified him as a player whose circumstances make a deadline trade plausible.

Tony Pollard Could Give Seahawks Proven Option

Pollard would bring something Seattle’s current backfield largely lacks: a long track record as an NFL starter.

The 29-year-old posted three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2022 through 2024 and followed with 1,082 yards for Tennessee in 2025. He has 221 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries through four games in 2026.

He is also playing out the final season of his contract, which is one of the factors Schefter cited when identifying him as a potential trade candidate.

Seattle doesn’t necessarily need to make a trade immediately. Charbonnet is nearing a return, and Emanuel Wilson stepped into a larger role against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Seahawks’ reported interest in working out Mixon suggests they aren’t simply assuming the current room will be enough.

If Seattle decides it needs something more substantial than another depth signing, Pollard now becomes a name worth watching.

A Seahawks-Pollard trade was only a proposal in April.

Price’s injury and Schefter’s latest report have made it considerably less hypothetical.