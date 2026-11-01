Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Fuels Jonathan Taylor Buzz With Cryptic Answer

Mike Macdonald was answering a question about Jadarian Price. A Seattle Seahawks fan heard something about Jonathan Taylor.

That was the leap behind an X post from @DWR765, which paired a clip of Seattle’s head coach with a definitive prediction: “Seahawks getting Jonathan Taylor.”

Macdonald made no such announcement. But with Seattle already linked to the Indianapolis Colts running back, his decision to leave a roster question unanswered gave the speculation another push.

The exchange offers a familiar trade-deadline lesson: A coach choosing his words carefully can leave fans plenty of room to supply their own meaning.

What Mike Macdonald Actually Said About Jadarian Price

In the clip, a reporter sought clarification about Price having no injury designation ahead of Seattle’s Monday night game against the Chicago Bears. If the rookie were not activated, the question went, would that be for a reason other than his injury?

“Yeah, we’re just gonna let the transaction speak for itself on that one,” Macdonald responded.

The answer stopped short of explaining Seattle’s plans. It also stopped well short of naming Taylor, discussing a trade or promising another running back.

There was a concrete roster issue behind the question. According to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle, Price returned to practice after missing four games on injured reserve with a chest injury. Although he carried no game designation, Seattle still needed to activate him to the 53-man roster for him to play Monday.

Medical clearance and roster activation were separate steps. Macdonald’s answer left the second unresolved.

Boyle also reported that Zach Charbonnet would make his season debut against Chicago. Seattle therefore had its own backfield decisions to work through, regardless of anything happening in Indianapolis.

Read in that context, Macdonald could simply have been avoiding an announcement before the roster work was complete. Read through the lens of Taylor rumors, the same sentence sounded like a clue.

Why Seahawks Fans Connected the Answer to Jonathan Taylor

The Taylor connection did not appear out of nowhere.

Seattle Sports’ Cameron Van Til reported October 31, citing ESPN, that the Seahawks were among the teams to express interest in Taylor as Indianapolis entertained trade discussions.

That reporting gives the speculation a foundation. It does not establish that Seattle has an agreement, is the favorite or has tied Price’s activation to a possible acquisition.

Taylor would also represent a substantial commitment. Van Til reported that his August extension runs through 2028 and carries an average annual value of $22 million. This would be a decision about the backfield beyond Monday night.

Meanwhile, Taylor said October 29 that he had not requested a trade, according to Colts.com’s JJ Stankevitz. Indianapolis listening to offers and Taylor asking to leave are different developments.

The appeal of the fan post is easy to understand: An available star, a reportedly interested team and a coach declining to explain a transaction make an inviting combination.

But Macdonald left a question unanswered. The post supplied the answer it wanted.