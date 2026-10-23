Seattle Seahawks Suddenly Cut Ties With Pro Bowler Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks are making a significant roster change ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, parting ways with a former All-Pro cornerback.

Seattle released two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs on Friday, October 23, according to NFL transaction wire, opening a spot on its 53-man roster as the team prepares to welcome back offensive lineman Anthony Bradford.

However, the decision does not necessarily signal the end of Diggs’ brief tenure with the Seahawks.

Gregg Bell of 933 KJR reported Friday that the Seahawks released Diggs to create room for Bradford to return from injured reserve and play against Kansas City.

Bell also suggested that Seattle will likely attempt to bring Diggs back on its practice squad, where the veteran cornerback began the season.

Trevon Diggs Could Return to Seahawks After Release

While releasing a player with Diggs’ résumé might ordinarily raise questions about his future with the organization, Seattle has already navigated a similar situation with the cornerback this season.

The Seahawks initially signed Diggs in August after he spent most of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. He was subsequently released during Seattle’s final preseason roster cuts before returning on the practice squad.

Seattle elevated Diggs for its October 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving the veteran his first regular-season action with the team. He played nine defensive snaps in that contest.

On October 10, the Seahawks signed Diggs to their active roster ahead of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The promotion followed rookie cornerback Julian Neal being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Now, Diggs finds himself back in a familiar position.

Bell’s expectation that Seattle could re-sign the cornerback to its practice squad suggests the move is more about accommodating Bradford than completely moving on from Diggs.

A reunion is not guaranteed, however. Diggs would need to agree to another deal, and he remains free to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Anthony Bradford’s Return Gives Seahawks Offensive Line a Boost

The decision to release Diggs comes as the Seahawks prepare for a potentially important addition to their offensive line.

Bradford was designated to return to practice on Monday, October 19, opening the door for his first game action since September.

The fourth-year guard has been sidelined since suffering knee and hip injuries earlier in the season. He was placed on injured reserve September 23 and has missed Seattle’s last five games.

Bradford has been a regular fixture on the Seahawks’ offensive line since arriving as a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the team’s official website, he has started 39 of his 43 regular-season appearances, including all 17 games in 2025 and all three of Seattle’s postseason contests.

Christian Haynes has started in Bradford’s absence, while rookie Beau Stephens has also received opportunities at right guard.

Restoring Bradford to the active roster would give Seattle another experienced option up front at an important point in its season.

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s matchup against Kansas City with a 3-3 record following consecutive losses to the 49ers and Denver Broncos.

With Seattle looking to rebound against the Chiefs, improving its offensive line depth has become a priority. Bradford’s return offers the Seahawks another option as they work to stabilize their offense.

Seahawks Release Former Cowboys All-Pro

Diggs’ release is particularly notable given his accomplishments earlier in his career.

A second-round selection by Dallas in 2020, Diggs established himself as one of the NFL’s premier ballhawks during his second professional season.

He led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021, earning first-team All-Pro recognition and the first of two consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Diggs followed that performance with another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, but injuries subsequently interrupted his career.

He suffered a torn ACL in 2023 and battled additional injuries in the following seasons before Dallas released him late in 2025. Diggs subsequently joined the Green Bay Packers before landing in Seattle this August.

His latest release represents another turn in an eventful stretch for the former Cowboys star.

Still, the Seahawks have demonstrated a willingness to retain Diggs as veteran depth despite leaving him off the active roster.

Whether that arrangement continues will depend on what happens following Friday’s transaction. For now, Seattle has created the roster flexibility needed for Bradford, while Diggs’ immediate future remains unresolved.