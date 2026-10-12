Seahawks Give Zach Charbonnet Injury Update Amid RB1 Questions

The Seattle Seahawks desperately need help at running back, but head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t prepared to rush Zach Charbonnet back onto the field.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, October 12, Macdonald reiterated that Charbonnet is not expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. However, he also offered new insight into what Seattle needs to see before activating the running back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

“As of right now, the answer is no,” Macdonald said when asked about Charbonnet’s availability. “Subject to change. Trying not to be boxed in there.”

The uncertainty comes at an especially frustrating time for Seattle, which watched its makeshift backfield contribute to a disastrous four-turnover performance in Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

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Mike Macdonald Explains Why Zach Charbonnet Isn’t Ready to Return

Charbonnet has been working his way back from a torn ACL sustained during Seattle’s January playoff victory over San Francisco. He returned to practice on October 1, but the Seahawks have remained cautious about putting him back into game action.

On Monday, Macdonald explained that clearing Charbonnet requires more than simply determining whether his knee has recovered.

“We have to have consensus from all parties that he’s ready to go,” Macdonald said. “He’s the most confident and ready to go. He’s had enough exposure to go play an NFL game. Those are the variables at play here.”

“And can one area of that equation adjust as we go? Yeah. But we’re trying to do right by the process right now.”

Macdonald’s remarks indicate that Seattle is evaluating several factors before making its decision, including Charbonnet’s confidence and whether he has accumulated enough football work to handle the demands of an NFL game.

There is also a scheduling complication. Seattle has only a few days to prepare for its October 15 matchup in Denver, limiting the opportunities for Charbonnet to gain additional practice repetitions.

When Is Zach Charbonnet Coming Back From Injury?

Although Charbonnet isn’t expected to face Denver, Macdonald stopped short of officially ruling him out.

Seattle opened his 21-day practice window on October 1, giving the Seahawks until October 22 to activate him onto the roster or leave him on PUP for the remainder of the season.

With Thursday’s game approaching, Seattle’s October 19 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs represents another opportunity for Charbonnet to return.

However, Macdonald has not committed to that date, and his latest comments suggest that the team’s decision will depend on more than the calendar.

For Seattle, the dilemma is increasingly difficult. The Seahawks have struggled to establish consistency in their running game and have now seen costly ball-security issues contribute to another loss.

Yet Macdonald made clear that those problems won’t dictate when Charbonnet returns.

Will Zach Charbonnet Be Seahawks RB1 When He Returns?

Charbonnet has a strong case to become Seattle’s lead running back once he’s healthy, particularly with rookie Jadarian Price sidelined on injured reserve.

Seattle entered the season expecting Price to shoulder a significant workload after selecting the Notre Dame standout in the first round of the NFL draft. But the rookie’s chest injury complicated those plans, leaving Emanuel Wilson and George Holani to handle much of the backfield work.

Charbonnet brings a more established NFL résumé.

The former second-round pick rushed for a career-high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 attempts in 2025, adding another 144 receiving yards. He also finished the regular season without recording a fumble.

Those numbers are particularly appealing given Seattle’s latest offensive struggles.

Charbonnet’s experience and production make him a logical candidate to lead the backfield while Price remains sidelined. Still, Macdonald has not publicly guaranteed him the starting job, and Seattle could initially manage his workload following his lengthy recovery from ACL surgery.

Seahawks RB Struggles Make Charbonnet’s Absence More Costly

Seattle’s backfield struggled against San Francisco, with Wilson and Holani both losing costly fumbles.

Holani’s mistake was particularly damaging. The running back fumbled near his own goal line, allowing 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton to recover the football in the end zone for a touchdown.

Wilson also lost a fumble, and San Francisco ultimately turned Seattle’s four turnovers into 21 points. The Seahawks lost by three.

Now Seattle faces the prospect of another game without either of its projected top running backs.

Price remains on injured reserve, while Charbonnet has yet to make his regular-season debut.

That leaves Wilson, Holani and Velus Jones Jr. among Seattle’s available options, with Robert Henry Jr. also on the roster.

Macdonald’s latest comments make the team’s position clear. Seattle needs Charbonnet back, and his return would provide a proven option to stabilize an increasingly unreliable backfield.

But the Seahawks aren’t prepared to sacrifice their recovery process for an immediate solution.

Whether Charbonnet ultimately returns as Seattle’s RB1 or shares the workload, the Seahawks first have to be convinced he’s ready to play.