Seahawks Give New Zach Charbonnet Injury Update Before Bears Game

The Seattle Seahawks are getting closer to Zach Charbonnet’s return, but head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t ready to put a date on it.

Speaking during his October 26 radio appearance with Seattle Sports, Macdonald confirmed that Charbonnet will continue practicing in a full capacity this week as Seattle prepares to host the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 2.

However, the Seahawks are sticking with their established recovery plan rather than rushing the running back onto the field.

“I’ll just say we’re sticking to our plan,” Macdonald said. “He’s still going to practice in a full capacity, and then we’ll evaluate it as the week goes on.”

The update follows Charbonnet’s absence from Seattle’s 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 25, despite the 25-year-old participating fully in practice throughout the previous week.

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Mike Macdonald Invokes Adrian Peterson While Discussing Zach Charbonnet’s Recovery

Macdonald also put Charbonnet’s recovery into perspective, comparing the timeline to one of the NFL’s most famous ACL comebacks.

“He had a great week, great spirits,” Macdonald said. “We have to remember, it’s going to be nine months out of ACL surgery. How many people have ever done that? What’s it like, Adrian Peterson?”

Peterson famously returned for the Minnesota Vikings‘ 2012 season less than nine months after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in December 2011. He went on to rush for 2,097 yards and win NFL MVP honors.

Macdonald wasn’t predicting a similar season for Charbonnet. Rather, his comments underscored the significance of attempting to return from major knee surgery on such an accelerated timeline.

Charbonnet suffered his ACL injury during Seattle’s January 17 playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers and underwent surgery in February.

He returned to practice on October 1 before the Seahawks officially activated him from the physically unable to perform list on October 22.

The roster move made him eligible to play, but Macdonald has repeatedly emphasized that his return will depend on the team’s recovery plan.

Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season.

Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Against the Chicago Bears?

Charbonnet’s status for Seattle’s November 2 matchup against Chicago remains undetermined as of October 26.

The encouraging development is that he is expected to continue practicing fully, and Macdonald has not indicated that the running back suffered a setback.

Seattle also has an extra day to evaluate his progress before its Monday night game.

The Seahawks could certainly use another option in the backfield, although Emanuel Wilson gave the team an encouraging performance against Kansas City.

Wilson rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Charbonnet’s eventual return would give Seattle another proven rushing option, particularly near the goal line. His absence has been especially noticeable with Kenneth Walker III now playing for the Chiefs and rookie Jadarian Price sidelined.

However, being on the active roster does not guarantee Charbonnet will be in uniform against Chicago.

Seahawks Also Reveal Jadarian Price Injury Update

Macdonald provided another encouraging development concerning Seattle’s running backs during the October 26 interview.

Rookie Jadarian Price is expected to return to practice this week after missing multiple games with a chest injury.

“Plan is for JD to practice this week,” Macdonald said. “Game status and all of that, we don’t know that.”

Price initially suffered the injury against the Arizona Cardinals in September before aggravating it during practice ahead of Seattle’s October 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks subsequently placed their first-round pick on injured reserve.

Returning to practice would be an important step, although Seattle must still activate Price from injured reserve before he can play in a game.

Unlike Charbonnet, who is already on the active roster, Price still needs that transaction.

The two running backs now face a similar question ahead of Monday Night Football: whether their progress on the practice field will translate into game availability.

For Charbonnet, the next few days will determine whether his long-awaited 2026 debut finally arrives against Chicago.