Seahawks Announce Disappointing Zach Charbonnet News Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks will have to wait at least another week for Zach Charbonnet’s return.

Head coach Mike Macdonald announced Friday, October 23, that Charbonnet will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, October 25, despite the running back’s recent progress recovering from a torn ACL.

“Zach’s going to be out,” Macdonald said during Friday’s press conference.

The announcement comes just one day after Seattle activated Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, raising expectations that the 25-year-old could make his season debut against Kansas City.

However, Macdonald was quick to clarify that the decision does not reflect any complications with Charbonnet’s surgically repaired knee.

Mike Macdonald Says Zach Charbonnet Has Not Suffered Setback

Asked whether Seattle was protecting Charbonnet from himself by keeping him out another week, Macdonald explained that the team is following its established recovery plan.

“I think we’re going along with the plan,” Macdonald said. “Plan was to get a great week’s worth of work and see where we’re at, and so we’re going to take it into next week. I’d just say it’s part of the plan. So Zach’s doing great, and we’ll go into next week and see how it goes.”

When a reporter followed up to ask whether Charbonnet had suffered a setback, Macdonald delivered an encouraging response.

“No setback. No, no. If anything, it’s going as good as we could hope it’d go,” Macdonald said.

Charbonnet suffered his ACL injury during Seattle’s playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January. He returned to practice on October 1 and was listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the Chiefs matchup.

The Seahawks activated Charbonnet on October 22, the final day of his 21-day practice window. Otherwise, he would have been ineligible to return this season.

Earlier in the week, Macdonald described the running back’s recovery as “remarkable” and acknowledged that Charbonnet had been targeting an ambitious return date.

Friday’s update confirms that Seattle is taking a more cautious approach, even after returning him to the active roster.

Seahawks Remain Shorthanded at Running Back Against Chiefs

Charbonnet’s absence leaves Seattle without another important piece of its backfield for Sunday’s matchup.

Rookie Jadarian Price remains on injured reserve, having suffered a chest injury earlier this season. Macdonald provided a brief update on Price during Friday’s press conference, indicating that his practice window could open next week.

“JD’s doing well,” Macdonald said.

With both backs unavailable, Seattle will continue relying on its remaining running backs, including Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, against Kansas City.

Charbonnet’s eventual return would provide a significant boost. He led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns last season while adding 730 rushing yards, giving Seattle an established scoring threat and physical presence in the backfield.

Macdonald also emphasized Friday how important running backs are in pass protection, particularly when they are left to handle defenders one-on-one.

“It’s incredibly important,” Macdonald said of having a dependable pass-protecting back.

Seattle will have to navigate those responsibilities without Charbonnet for at least one more game.

Seahawks Receive Anthony Bradford Boost, Additional Injury News

Although Charbonnet won’t return Sunday, Macdonald confirmed that starting right guard Anthony Bradford is expected to play against the Chiefs.

“AB has done a great job,” Macdonald said. “He’s practiced well, so I know he’s in good spirits, so I’m looking forward to seeing him play.”

Bradford has missed five games with knee and hip issues, and Macdonald indicated that the plan is for him to handle a full workload.

“It’s nice to get the starting five back together,” Macdonald said.

Seattle’s injury concerns extend beyond its backfield. Macdonald ruled out linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt, while Connor O’Toole and quarterback Drew Lock are questionable.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is also questionable after suffering a new hip injury during Friday’s practice.

Charbonnet, meanwhile, will turn his attention toward next week, when Seattle can reassess his availability following another round of preparation.

For now, the Seahawks have their running back back on the roster. Getting him back on the field is the final step.