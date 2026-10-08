Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Drops Encouraging Zach Charbonnet News Amid RB Concerns

The Seattle Seahawks have spent the opening weeks of the season searching for consistency in their backfield. Quarterback Sam Darnold just offered a reason to believe help is on the way.

Running back Zach Charbonnet is working his way back from a torn ACL, and Darnold sounded particularly encouraged by what he’s seen from his teammate on the practice field.

“He looks great. He’s sharp. He looks fresh, which he is. He looks really good, man. He’s doing his thing,” Darnold said.

It’s an encouraging assessment for a player who suffered a devastating knee injury during Seattle’s Super Bowl run, particularly with the Seahawks facing more uncertainty at running back following rookie Jadarian Price’s placement on injured reserve.

Charbonnet won’t play against the San Francisco 49ers on October 11, but Darnold’s comments suggest the running back is making a positive impression as he works toward his season debut.

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Zach Charbonnet’s Return Could Give Seahawks’ Offense a Major Boost

Charbonnet’s recovery has been one of Seattle’s biggest offensive storylines since he tore his ACL during the Seahawks’ divisional-round victory over San Francisco in January.

The injury ended his postseason and put the start of his 2026 campaign in doubt.

Before the setback, Charbonnet had established himself as a valuable piece of Seattle’s offense.

He rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season, giving the Seahawks a dependable scoring threat in their backfield.

His eventual return would also bring some much-needed continuity to a position that has undergone considerable changes.

Seattle lost Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason, leaving Charbonnet as one of the most experienced players in a revamped running back room.

The Seahawks officially designated Charbonnet to return to practice on October 1, opening a 21-day window to evaluate his readiness before making a roster decision.

Although Darnold’s comments don’t establish a return date, they provide another encouraging sign for a player attempting to get back onto the field less than nine months after a serious knee injury.

Seahawks Dealing With Jadarian Price Injury, Running Back Changes

Seattle’s need for Charbonnet has become more pronounced following Price’s latest injury setback.

The Seahawks placed the first-round rookie on injured reserve on October 3 after he aggravated a chest injury originally suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

The designation requires Price to miss at least four games.

That left Seattle leaning more heavily on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, while the front office continued searching for additional depth.

The situation hasn’t been without encouraging developments.

Wilson delivered one of his strongest performances of the season during Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4. He rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, adding 39 receiving yards and another score.

Seattle finished with 138 rushing yards, a considerable improvement from the 44 it managed against Washington the previous week.

Head coach Mike Macdonald praised the running game’s effectiveness following the victory, while acknowledging that there was still room for improvement.

The Seahawks also signed rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. off the Washington Commanders‘ practice squad on October 6 and added Dontae McMillan to their practice squad.

Those moves provide immediate insurance, but Charbonnet offers something different: an established option with experience in Seattle’s offense and a proven ability to finish drives.

When Will Zach Charbonnet Return for the Seahawks?

The Seahawks have already ruled out Charbonnet for their October 11 matchup against San Francisco.

Macdonald said the running back would begin participating in team drills as part of his recovery, but the organization isn’t rushing him back into game action.

Under the NFL’s return-to-practice rules, Seattle has 21 days from Charbonnet’s October 1 designation to activate him or leave him on the physically unable to perform list for the remainder of the season.

That gives the Seahawks time to evaluate his progress without immediately using a spot on their active roster.

Charbonnet’s next opportunity to play would come after the 49ers game, assuming the team clears him and completes the necessary roster move.

For now, Seattle must continue navigating its unsettled backfield without him.

But Darnold’s assessment offers something that hasn’t always been available during Charbonnet’s lengthy recovery: encouragement from someone watching him work up close.

And with the Seahawks trying to defend their Super Bowl title, the possibility of getting a healthy Charbonnet back would be a welcome development.