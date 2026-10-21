Jay-Z Expected to Announce Major Career News Amid Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors

There are plenty of NFL rumors about the Super Bowl halftime show, and it appears that the league is on the verge of a major announcement. Puck’s Dave Brooks reports that Jay-Z has narrowed down the list of potential performers to, well, himself.

Jay-Z is on the verge of making Super Bowl history by selecting himself as the Super Bowl halftime performer, according to Puck’s latest report. Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were also under consideration.

The news comes as Jay-Z has ended a long layoff with recent shows in New York City, Los Angeles and London. It will be interesting to see if the Super Bowl halftime show could kickoff a major tour for Jay-Z.

If so, it would mark Jay-Z’s first major tour since co-headlining shows with Beyonce in 2018. The NFL has yet to officially announce who will perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s what you need to know about the Super Bowl 2027 halftime show.

Jay-Z to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show Over Justin Bieber & Miley Cyrus: Report

This season’s Super Bowl will be at the SoFi Center in Los Angeles. ESPN is making history with the network’s first-ever broadcast of the Big Game with Super Bowl 61.

It appears that ESPN will be making history with Jay-Z as the headliner.

“After weeks of handwringing, Jay-Z, the chief decision-maker on who plays the Super Bowl halftime show, has finally picked the artist who will take the stage in L.A. in February: himself,” Brooks wrote in an October 20, story titled, “Jay-Z Picks Jay-Z for Super Bowl LXI.”

“That’s according to multiple sources, who say the pick has long felt inevitable and more compelling than Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, both of whom were considered for SBLXI,” Brooks added.

“Besides, a Jay-Z performance is the natural next step in the $5 million-a-year deal his Roc Nation signed with the NFL in 2019—and re-upped in 2024— to curate and produce the halftime show. The league re-upped that deal in 2024 for another five years. (Reps for the NFL and Roc Nation did not respond to a request for comment.)”

Could Beyonce Join Jay-Z to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Assuming Jay-Z does not have a change of heart on performing, the next question becomes who will join the star onstage. The most obvious answer is Beyonce.

Prior to his most recent performances, Jay-Z made recent cameos during Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour. Could Hov ask his wife to return the favor and join him on the Super Bowl stage?

Jay-Z also has a chance to pull from his lengthy catalog of collaborations with other star artists. Potential cameos could include some combination of Eminem, Nas, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Alicia Keys and Justin Timberlake among others.

The news also means Taylor Swift fans will once again have to wait another year for the icon to perform. Swift has appeared hesitant to headline the Super Bowl thus far.

“Jay-Z could formally announce the Super Bowl gig this weekend, when he plays the first of two nearly sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” Brooks added.