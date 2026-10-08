Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Roster News on 2 Players Before Cowboys Game

Earlier this week, ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the team revealed that QB Baker Mayfield and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will NOT play in the TNF matchup.

It was already known/anticipated that Mayfield would be ruled out after he injured his hand two weeks ago, which led to rookie Jalon Daniels getting his first start last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers’ injury report being pretty crowded has resulted in the Buccaneers elevating two players ahead of their game with the Cowboys, and to no surprise, the players who have been elevated are synonymous with the positions of both Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay is 0-4 this season, but has kept every game close in which they have played, which is about the only silver lining in optimism that the Bucs can pick up a win (on the road) against the Cowboys.

Buccaneers Elevate QB Easton Stick, S J.J. Roberts Before Cowboys Game

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 09: J.J. Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on May 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are elevating QB Easton Stick and safety J.J. Roberts from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s contest vs. the Cowboys.

Mason Riney of Buccaneers Wire wrote:

“Stick’s elevation comes as Baker Mayfield is ruled out for the second consecutive game due to a right thumb injury. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his second NFL start after completing 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Tampa Bay’s 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Stick was also elevated for that matchup, serving as Daniels’ backup.”

Both Stick and Roberts are eligible to suit up for tonight’s game.

As for a notable Mayfield injury update, he is expected to miss at least one more game (against the Vikings), but he could return to practice shortly after, which would be great news for the Bucs.

Being that the NFC South division leader is just 2-2, if the Buccaneers can pull off a big upset against the Cowboys on TNF, momentum could start to swing their way.

More on Easton Stick, J.J. Roberts

Easton Stick is an NFL veteran of just two seasons, but he’s been on several team’s practice squads since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stick has thrown just 175 passes in the NFL and has completed 112 of them.

He will backup Jalon Daniels, and if Daniels goes down with an injury, Stick will be thrust into being the Buccaneers’ signal caller.

As for JJ Roberts, he is a rookie in the NFL and has yet to appear in a game.

He played his collegiate ball at Marshall, went undrafted, and is 25 years old.

Roberts was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025, but spent the entire 2025 campaign on IR with a knee injury.