$21 Million Buccaneers Star Facing Uncertain Future

Despite a win on Thursday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still sit at 1-4 and are likely going to lean into selling at the trade deadline, especially if the price is right. One name to consider as a trade option for the Buccaneers is safety Antoine Winfield Jr., according to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report.

“Winfield hasn’t come close to living up to his $21 million per year salary since the Bucs made him the highest-paid defensive back in the league (for a minute) after his All-Pro season in 2023.,” wrote Reynolds. “With no guaranteed money this year or next year, Tampa Bay could save $33.36 million in cash – $13.76 million for the rest of this year, and $19.6 million next year – as well as plenty of cap space in 2027. Winfield just doesn’t make enough plays to justify his exorbitant salary.”

Given his talent, there is a good chance they can get a team to make a strong offer for Winfield.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Antoine Winfield Jr.

The obvious issue lingering around Winfield right now is that he is out for the next week to three weeks with a rib injury. However, the trade deadline is about four weeks away. There is a chance that Winfield could return and play for a game or two and increase his trade value.

More than that, Winfield could get traded to a team that is willing to wait a week or two for him to return, knowing that they have him signed through next year as well. Due to his contract, the team acquiring him would have him locked down in 2027, but if anything bad happened, they could find a way to get out of it.

The Bucs would be shedding a lot of salary, so it would be easy to understand that the trade return is not the most impactful. Still, getting a pick and clearing his future cap space only makes the job more enticing for the next name, and that is what the Bucs should be going for.

Bucs Have An All-Pro Trade Asset

Winfield is a former second-round pick who went in the top 50 of the 2020 NFL Draft. He came out firing and started all 16 games. Winfield was a key piece of the Bucs’ Super Bowl run in 2020. In 2021, he made the Pro Bowl despite starting in 13 games.

Then, it all came together for the Bucs’ safety in 2023. He made his first All-Pro team, being named to the first team. The issue is that he has not hit that peak since.

Winfield has been injured and only played in nine games in 2024. He returned in 2025 and made the Pro Bowl. Now, it is 2026, and he is injured once again. His first four seasons warranted his big deal. Now, he is three years in and has one good season to show for it.

So, it would make sense that the Bucs have soured a bit and are ready for a split. If they lose one of the next two games and Winfield is ready to return, the trade talks will heat up.