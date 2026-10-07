Bucs’ $10 Million Offseason Addition Could Draw Trade Interest

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline after their 0-4 start to the season. While the team just signed A’Shawn Robinson this offseason, they saw him as a bit of a rental to go all-in this year. Now that it is not working, he has emerged as a strong trade candidate, according to Bradley Locker of PFF.

Locker notes that Robinson has had a strong season despite the teams lack of success. This can drum up interest.

“Robinson joined the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, and he’s been one of the team’s few bright spots thus far,” wrote Locker. “His 89.5 overall PFF grade is actually the highest among defensive linemen with 90 or more snaps, powered by an elite 88.8 PFF run-defense grade. However, Robinson hasn’t been much of a factor against the pass, tallying only four pressures over 60 pass-rushing snaps.”

Locker added that he is not going to get the strongest return on the trade market. However, he has enough going his way, and if teams do not trade for Daron Payne, his fellow Alabama lineman could be the next best option.

“Robinson may not be the flashiest name on this list, but he’s likely to be dealt given his work on the ground, not to mention being a 2027 free agent,” added Locker. “The 31-year-old would be a good consolation prize for teams that miss out on Payne.”

The San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders are all listed as trade fits.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade A’Shawn Robinson

Robinson signed a one-year, $10M deal this offseason. He was brought in at age 31 to give leadership to a defense that saw a collapse the year prior. Robinson is in his 11th NFL season and has 109 starts in his career.

Last year, he started for the Carolina Panthers and was a veteran leader for a team that turned things around and made the playoffs. However, that has not been the case this season.

Tampa Bay can shed some salary and move on from a player who is unlikely to be on the 2027 roster.

Buccaneers Have Suitors For Robinson

Daron Payne is a bigger fish, but the Washington Commanders might not trade him, and his trade cost will be higher. So, teams will shift to Robinson.

San Francisco lost their starting defensive tackle, Alfred Collins, for the season. The Bears traded their starting defensive tackle before the year, and they are still thin there. The Patriots could use some depth to add to Milton Williams and Corey Durden. Then, there are the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 3-1 despite having a rotation of replaceable options along the interior defensive line.

All four of these teams could continue to win, which would drive the trade demand even more. If the Bucs continue to lose, it would make sense to trade Robinson. If offers come, they have to listen.