NFC Contender Emerges as Trade Suitor for Bucs Starter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 1-4 and could end up being sellers as the trade deadline approaches. One name that has not been mentioned as a trade candidate but could end up on the move is Ben Bredeson.

The Bucs could trade Bredeson and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report.

Kay notes that an injury to Donovan Jackson could have the team interested in the Bucs starting left guard.

“While the 28-year-old isn’t likely to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber talent, he’s a natural replacement for Jackson who could help keep Minnesota’s offense clicking,” wrote Kay. “Bredeson is in the midst of a three-year, $22 million contract that runs through the 2027 campaign, meaning he could provide both immediate assistance and continue to help the Vikings next season if he pans out.”

The Vikings are sitting at 5-0. Adding a starting-caliber guard is worth moving back two rounds on day three for them. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay can gain some draft capital for a player who might be on the chopping block soon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Ben Bredeson to Minnesota Vikings

Bredeson is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He was only in Baltimore for one season before the New York Giants traded for him. He started one game in 2021, and then started eight games in 2022.

By 2023, he became the Giants’ full-time starter. The Bucs signed him to a one-year, $3M deal in free agency in 2024. He wound up starting all 17 games for the Bucs. So, they gave him a three-year, $22M deal.

Bredeson missed six games in the first year of his deal. In his second year, he is struggling to meet expectations, although it is just five games so far. The Bucs could release him after this season and save just under $5M in cap space. At this rate, that is the likely path for Tampa Bay.

Minnesota sees a starter with experience under his belt. The Bucs see a player who is on a 1-4 team and will not be in the long-term plans. They can add something for him.

Vikings Have an Offensive Line Need

The Vikings drafted Donovan Jackson in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he has not lived up to expectations so far. He started in 14 games as a rookie, but was up and down. That is understandable, but it set big expectations for year two.

Unfortunately, he got hurt early in Week 4. The Vikings have been starting Joe Huber in his place. However, Huber has just 221 career snaps in the NFL. So, the Vikings can add a starter this year, and Bredeson can push Jackson as he returns from injury next year. As the Vikings sit at 5-0 with a chance to make a run this season, they might sense some urgency to pull off a trade. If they want Bredeson, the Bucs should not be hard-pressed to keep him.