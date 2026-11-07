Bears HC Sends Strong Messgae to Buccaneers Offense

The Chicago Bears have been one of the best offenses in the NFL, and Ben Johnson is one of the hottest offensive minds in the NFL. So, when Johnson discussed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ offensive success over the past few weeks, it was worth listening.

Johnson praised the Bucs’ run game, noting that the Atlanta Falcons knew they were going to run it and still could not stop it.

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“I mean, that was a very unique game,” stated Johnson after the game. “Credit to Coach Bowles recognizing early on, ‘hey, we’re not even going to throw the ball, and we’re just going to go ahead and run it.'”

Johnson continued by noting that their run gam is so tough because they have a strong line, scheme, and rushers.

“They’ve got the horses to do that now,” added Johnson. “I mean, I’m telling you, this offensive line, it’s really good. The scheme is really good. They have a lot of variety with which they do things. And then the backs are phenomenal as well. So it’s a potent rushing attack. I mean, I think in the last four games, they’re averaging 230 a game right now. That just coincides with them winning three of their last four.”

It is clear that the Bucs’ run game has the attention of the coach who has his team at 5-2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Praised By Chicago Bears Head Coach

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went another direction with the praise. While the run game has been great recently, they are 2-0 since quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the field. Despite 14 pass attempts in two weeks, Williams thinks that Mayfield has had a lot to do with the success.

“I think, I mean, getting your guy, your leader back, getting Baker back, I think that was a part of it,” said Williams on the Bucs’ success. “He’s a big source of energy for them throughout his playing time, from me watching him in college to now.”

Williams went to Oklahoma in 2021, after Mayfield won a Heisman at Oklahoma in 2018.

“I think that’s been big for him on the teams he’s been a part of,” said Williams on Mayfields leadership. “I think you get into the season and you get into a flow. You find your flow, you find out what works well, you find out what doesn’t, and then you make corrections. And I think they’ve done a good job of that.”

Williams noted that the defense has been strong as well.

Bears Feel Bucs Are Well Rounded

However, he feels they are being guided by the resurgence of their offense.

“And then they’re playing well on defense,” added Williams. “They’re flying around. I think that’s probably the biggest contributor to them being able to play so well, especially on defense.”

The Bucs started the year 0-3 with Mayfield as their starter. They went 1-2 without Mayfield and now they are 2-0 since he returned.

They started slow, settled down, and now the team is ready to take a step. The Bears see that.