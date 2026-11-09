Bears Coach Makes Honest Admission About Bucs Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 9, but it was not for lack of a strong performance by the defense. The Bears scored one of their touchdowns on defense, and the defense turned Chicago over five times in the loss.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave credit to the Bucs’ ability to bring pressure and get home.

“Well, we knew they were going to bring a lot of pressure, and we were going to need to be able to handle it,” said Johnson after the game. “I thought we did a good job of that early in the game, and then we didn’t later on. think it was really as simple as that.”

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Earlier in the week, Johnson sent the same message describing the Bucs’ defense.

“They’re Chaos,” said Johnson. “I think that’s what stands out. Whenever you play single high to the rate that he does, it gives you an extra defender in the box. Schematically, it’s very challenging to run the ball. And then when he gets you off schedule in third down, that’s where he draws up all these exotics. It’s a good mix of talent.”

It is fair to say that the chaos was able to get to the Bears’ offense for a good chunk of the night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense Gets High Praise Despite Loss

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had the same sentiment. He noted that the Bucs defense started to find one specific way to get pressure on him. So, they went back to it over and over again, causing chaos.

“They sent the same blitz a couple times, and they got through,” said Williams. “That’s what happens, you know, when a defense sends a similar blitz or sends a blitz over and over. That just means that they’re getting through, and that— I mean, they’re going to keep doing it until we stop it.”

Chicago scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game. They kicked two field goals after that, but the third touchdown was scored by their defense.

Bucs Defense Settled Down Against Bears Offense

Head coach Todd Bowles noted that the only real difference is that the team started to settle down.

“I think we had to settle,” said Bowles after the game. “I thought everybody was a little antsy to start the game. First drive; after that, once we settled down, I thought we played well. They played some pretty good football from there on out until the last, obviously, the last play. But, you know, they came out real hot, and I thought we were on our heels a little bit, and then the younger guys settled down a little bit and started playing football.”

The defense has not been a problem this year. Tampa Bay is now 2-4 with Baker Mayfield starting, and turnovers have been his issue. They are 1-2 with Jalon Daniels starting, which is not a surprise considering he is a rookie UDFA at quarterback.

The Bucs have a bye week, then face the Detroit Lions in Week 11.