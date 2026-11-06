Bucs Expected Price Tag for Former 1st-Round Pick Revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have a tough decision to make with former first-round pick Calijah Kancey when it comes to his long-term status with the team. The Indianapolis Colts might have the set price for what the Bucs have to pay Kancey, given their recent extension of Ade Adebawore, according to Josh Queipo of Pewter Report.

Queipo notes that while the two are on different trajectories, they are easily comparable.

“Adebawore is on a production upswing which is fueling a surge in his valuation,” wrote Queipo. “Meanwhile, Kancey has yet to record a sack, and his pressure rate overall is down from the beginning of his career. But Kancey has the benefit of draft pedigree, and the tape is far more bullish than the production belies. If he can’t pick up the production, it could mean the Bucs have a shot at getting him at a slight discount from Adebawore APY. But overall, this is the market for a smaller, quicker, pass-rushing three-technique.”

Kancey has 11.5 sacks in his NFL career, while Adebawore has 10.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Have Market Set For Calijah Kancey Deal

Kancey is a former first-round pick, going 19th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He recorded four sacks in his rookie season and showed a lot of flashes. After 7.5 sacks in year two, it looked like he was ascending into a franchise player.

However, he suffered an injury in his third season and only played three games. He is back for his fourth year, but he does not have a sack. He does have 15 pressures, though.

The Bucs picked up the fifth-year option for Kancey. So, he is going to make $14.47M per year. With the salary cap going up, and Adebawore making $17.5M per year, it makes sense that he would not settle for an extension less than that.

Bucs Can Follow Adebawore Extension

The Colts ‘ fourth-round pick in 2023 started much slower than Kancey. He had 2.5 sacks through his first two seasons. However, injuries led him to see the field more in 2025, and he flashed with four sacks.

Now, he has four sacks on 16 pressures this year. They both have similar production, and they are both at a similar age from a similar draft class.

It was easier for the Colts to bet on Adebawore because he is rising. On the flip side, Kancey was at his best in 2024 and he is trying to get back to that level. Still, Kancey in 2023 and 2024 was a better player than Adebawore, so if he can get back to that level, the contract will look cheap.

Kancey is signed through 2027, but as he enters the last year of his rookie deal, the team will certainly be talking about an extension this offseason. He has nine games to close the year and improve his value.