Cowboys Player Could Face NFL Fine After Controversial Bucky Irving Play

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met on Thursday night, October 8, with both teams looking to improve their position early in the NFL season. Tampa Bay entered the matchup searching for its first victory after four consecutive losses, while Dallas aimed to build on its previous performances.

The Buccaneers relied on running back Bucky Irving and undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels to lead their offense. Dallas also had to adjust its secondary after cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was ruled out with an illness before kickoff.

The game produced several important moments on both sides of the ball. One defensive play involving Irving and Cowboys defensive back Reddy Steward has since drawn attention because of the NFL’s rules on tackling techniques.

Reddy Steward Faces Possible NFL Fine After Controversial Tackle

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Reddy Steward could face an NFL fine after his tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving sparked debate over a possible violation of the league’s ban on hip-drop tackles.

The play occurred during the first half when Irving caught a touchdown pass. Steward grabbed the running back around the hips and brought his body weight down as he attempted to stop him. Irving maintained possession and completed the scoring play.

A clip shared by sports reporter Tanner Phifer prompted questions about whether Steward’s technique qualified as a prohibited hip-drop tackle.

The NFL introduced its ban in March 2024 after studies indicated that the technique carried a higher risk of lower-body injuries than conventional tackles. Under the league’s definition, a defender grabs a ball carrier with both hands or wraps both arms around him, then swivels and drops his hips or lower body onto the runner’s legs at or below the knee.

A first hip-drop tackle violation can result in a $17,911 fine .” A second violation carries a $23,882 fine. However, officials did not penalize Steward during Thursday’s game, and the NFL has not confirmed whether it will fine him for the play.

Steward has faced disciplinary scrutiny before. Last season, the Cowboys received a $4,667 fine for his horse-collar tackle on Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones. Steward also received an unnecessary roughness penalty during Dallas’ game against the Houston Texans this season after making contact with wide receiver Nico Collins near the head and neck area.

Those incidents add context to the latest debate, but they do not establish whether the NFL will discipline Steward for his tackle on Irving. For now, a potential fine remains unconfirmed.

Buccaneers Beat Cowboys as Bucky Irving and Jalon Daniels Shine

While Steward’s tackle drew attention, Tampa Bay secured a 24-16 victory over Dallas for its first win of the season. The Buccaneers improved to 1-4 and avoided a 0-5 start.

Irving delivered one of the game’s standout performances. He rushed for a career-high 165 yards on 21 carries and added a receiving touchdown. He also scored on a 72-yard run to open the second half, helping set up Emeka Egbuka’s touchdown.

Irving’s performance gave Tampa Bay a major boost after its difficult opening stretch. The running back finished with both a rushing and a receiving touchdown, marking the first game of his career in which he achieved both.

Daniels also made an important contribution in his second consecutive start in place of injured quarterback Baker Mayfield. The undrafted rookie completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. He avoided turnovers after throwing two interceptions in his first NFL start.

Daniels said the Buccaneers’ opening scoring drive helped the team build confidence against Dallas’ high-scoring offense.

“That offense is a very high-scoring offense,” Daniels said, according to “NBC Sports.” “So, the more you’re able to keep those playmakers off the field, the more you’re able to go out there and get closer and closer to being able to get a win.”

Tampa Bay also won the turnover battle 3-0. Linebacker Alex Anzalone intercepted a tipped Dak Prescott pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Buccaneers now turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom they are scheduled to host on October 18. Mayfield could push to return for that game after recovering from a dislocated right thumb, but his availability remains uncertain.

For Dallas, the defeat dropped the team to 2-3. The Cowboys will need to regroup while the league’s potential response to Steward’s tackle remains unresolved.