Bucs WR David Sills V Designated To Return From Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Sills (hamstring) is now designated to return from injured reserve. His 21-day practice window opened on Monday, as the team’s website originally reported.

The Buffalo Bills originally signed Sills as an undrafted free agent after he went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft. The team placed him on injured reserve with a designation to return at the conclusion of the preseason after he injured his hamstring during a practice session, where he remains.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver David Sills V Designated To Return From IR

Since returning to practice, Sills can engage in on-field work with the team at any point within the 21-day window without counting against the 53-man roster. He can also be activated from injured reserve any day within that three-week timespan.

The return of Sills is good news for the Bucs from a depth perspective with the veteran presence that Sills provides. The Bucs started off the season with six wideouts in their receivers room, but went down to a total of five after the team lost Jalen McMillan, who Tampa placed on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings in the third week of the season.

This provides a further opportunity for Sills to be activated if the Bucs decide to go up to the receiver count they entered the season with.