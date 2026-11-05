Emeka Egbuka Injury Update: Buccaneers Receive Positive News After WR Misses Consecutive Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was not a participant in Wednesday’s practice session as he continues to recover from a foot injury that has now caused him to miss consecutive games, including the team’s 16-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It should be noted that Egbuka cleared concussion protocol last week, but the issues with his foot injury have raised questions about when he’ll be able to return to action in full capacity.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles Gives Emeka Egbuka Injury Update

Head coach Todd Bowles told the media shortly after practice that Egbuka was running on the side and that the team would be evaluating him on Thursday to see how he feels.

While things remain unclear, that should give Bucs fans a reason to have a positive outlook regarding Egbuka’s availability moving forward.

Egbuka, Bucs Look Ahead To The Remainder Of The 2026 Season

Whether or not Egbuka is available for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears will be something to keep watch on, and would give an instant boost to Tampa Bay’s offensive efforts through the air.

So far this season, the Ohio State product totals 28 receptions on 49 targets for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Egbuka also has two carries for 11 yards and a score. His last appearance was during the 26-19 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 18, in which he caught seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Kickoff between the Bears and the Bucs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 at Soldier Field.