Buccaneers Get Major Emeka Egbuka Injury Update

After missing the past two games with a concussion and a foot injury, it looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will return to the lineup for the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Egbuka missed practice on Wednesday due to his foot. However, he returned Thursday as a full participant. If he practices again in full, there is a chance that the second-year wide receiver does not even have an injury designation entering the game week.

This is quite the upgrade in status for a player who appeared to be trending towards a third missed game just 24 hours ago.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka Returns to Practice in Full

Egbuka had missed most of the summer due to a toe injury, but it did not impact his status in Week 1. He was on the injury report in Week 1, but after taking the field, he was deemed healthy through Week 7.

Egbuka did not practice the first two and then returned in a limited fashion on Friday, after he cleared concussion protocol.

Still, he was out with the foot injury. In Week 8, Egbuka had two limited practices to start the week, but finished Friday with a did not participate and was deemed out.

When he started Week 9 out of practice, it looked like things were trending in the wrong direction. That took a dramatic turn when he was listed as a full participant for the first time since the Friday before Week 6.

We have seen Egbuka go from DNP to limited back to DNP. So, the full practice does not signal a trend. However, it is the first of a good sign. If he returns tomorrow, feels good, and gets a full session in, he will almost certainly be a lock to start.

Bucs Need Emeka Egbuka

This has been a disappointing season for the second-year receiver. He missed the summer and got off to a slow start. As he started to get going, Baker Mayfield went down with his injury. Once Mayfield returned, Egbuka was deemed out.

This will be the first time Egbuka and Mayfield take the field together since Week 3. Egbuka averaged 1.75 yards per route run as a rookie, but is down to 1.11. He has 240 yards this year.

However, he is healthy, Mayfield is healthy, and no one should be as rusty as they were to start the season. So, this could lead to a strong finish for the first-round receiver.

On the flip side, if Egbuka does not finish strong, questions are going to linger. He started his rookie season hot but has faded since then. Now, his second season has been rocky and unproductive.

The Bucs face the Bears in Week 9. This is helpful because the Bears’ secondary has plenty of questions.