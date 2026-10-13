Texans Part Ways with 6-foot-3, 255-Pound Ex-Bucs Draft Bust

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t see much use for edge rusher Chris Braswell despite using a 2nd-round pick on him — the Houston Texans didn’t either.

“Texans waived Chris Braswell, released Gavin Gerhardt and Daniel Sobkowicz from practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“The Texans waived DE Chris Braswell and released C Gavin Gerhardt + WR Daniel Sobkowicz from their practice squad,” Sleeper HQ’s Jacob Barzilla wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “They have an open roster spot on the 53 if they want to activate Braden Smith or Tank Dell this week.”

Braswell, 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, did not appear in a regular-season game for the Texans.

Chris Braswell Signed After 53-Man Roster Cuts

The Texans moved quickly to sign Braswell shortly after the Buccaneers released him following 53-man roster cuts.

“Texans add edge Chris Braswell and center Ka’ena De Cambra to practice squad,” Wilson wrote on his official X account on September 1.

“Former Bucs OLB Chris Braswell signs with Texans practice squad,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He and Logan Hall both now in Houston.”

Buccaneers Finally Parted Ways With Chris Braswell

The Buccaneers coaching staff gave Braswell every chance they could to earn a roster spot over the last 2 years— but those chances finally ran out for the 2024 2nd-round pick.

“The Bucs are releasing edge Chris Braswell, their second-rounder from 2024,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on August 30.

“The Bucs cut ties with Chris Braswell, a former 2nd-round draft pick out of Alabama,” Tampa sports radio host Chris Mathis wrote on his official X account. “I wish him well, but damn, that was a disappointing stint in Tampa Bay.”

“Free from the shackles of Chris Braswell doing absolutely nothing and wearing 43 as a pass rusher for no reason,” Bucs reporter EMT Ashlie wrote on their official X account. “That second round really giving (general manager) Jason Licht trouble.”