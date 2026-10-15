Todd Bowles Sends Strong Message on Buccaneers Rising Star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had big expectations for second-year cornerback Jacob Parrish. They were putting a lot more on his plate and asking him to take on a bigger role, moving from the slot to the outside.

Head coach Todd Bowles has been impressed with his play through five weeks. He made it clear that he feels the rising young defender has not reached his ceiling, either.

“He doesn’t have a ceiling,” stated Bowles. “You know, he’ll be as great as he wants to be. He’s playing at a very high level right now. His concentration is there. His understanding of the game is there. And he plays fast.”

Parrish is currently tied for third in the NFL with five pass breakups.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Rising Star At Cornerback

Parrish was targeted 10 times and allowed 116 yards to George Pickens, according to PFF. However, as Billy Marshall lays out, the performance was strong on video. The young cornerback matched up with one of the top receivers in the NFL and held his own.

Parrish had a 68.5 overall grade in 2025, per PFF. He had a 67.8 grade this year. However, the difference is in run defense. He posted a 78.5 run defense grade in 2025, and that dropped to 70.2 the following season.

His coverage grade went up. It was 65.7 in his rookie season and is 66.2 now. That is despite taking on tougher competition.

Bucs Are Happy With Jacob Parrish

Parrish left Week 1 early, but before that, he spent the first 20 snaps of the game locked on Ja’Marr Chase. He held the elite receiver in check. Parrish missed Week 2, and Justin Jefferson left the Vikings game against Tampa Bay after seven snaps in Week 3. Still, he had a good performance against Jordan Addison in a defensive duel.

In Week 4, Parrish lined up against Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. These are two of the rising receivers in the NFL. He did not allow any catches to Golden on three targets when they were aligned against each other.

Parrish held Watson to one catch for 13 yards. Lastly, he went up against Pickens. So, his grades are about the same, but the competition level is much improved.

The Bucs drafted Benjamin Morrison ahead of Parrish in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the second-round cornerback has hardly been able to get on the field while the third-rounder continues to grow.

With Zyon McCollum signed beyond this year starting on the outside, the Bucs seem to have two outside cornerbacks tied into their spots for the next couple of seasons. Rookie Keionte Scott has improved and taken over his role in the slot.

If the team keeps Antoine Winfield at the trade deadline, the secondary is complete thanks to the solid play of Tykee Smith. The Bucs have issues, but the secondary is not a part of the problems.