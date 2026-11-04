Jeffery Simmons Gets ‘Game-Wrecker’ Label From Rival QB Days Before SNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a difficult road test against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Both teams enter the matchup with winning momentum and important goals in the NFC playoff race. Tampa Bay has won two consecutive games, while Chicago has recorded three straight victories.

The Buccaneers improved to 3-5 with wins over Carolina and Atlanta, rushing for 584 yards. The Bears are 6-2, near the top of the NFC North. They have also strengthened their position with impressive wins over the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Chicago’s defense will test Tampa Bay again after holding Seattle to 252 yards in Monday’s 34-17 win. Both teams are looking to extend their winning streaks, with playoff hopes on the line.

Baker Mayfield Calls Jeffery Simmons a Game-Wrecker

Ahead of the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Bears, Baker Mayfield called Jeffery Simmons a “game-wrecker,” saying Chicago’s defense must account for his impact on every play.

“Yeah, obviously he’s a game-wrecker. No matter what team he’s on, even when he was in Tennessee, all eyes are on figuring out where he is. You’ve got to change some protection things and make sure you know where he’s at at all times and take care of that,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield also explained how Simmons can change a game’s outcome. He believes the defensive tackle’s presence makes an already talented Chicago defense even stronger.

“He’s a guy that can truly make a difference in a ball game. And they already had a good defense, so all he does is add to that and allows the talented guys up front to get solo individual pass-rush reps and different things like that. So he definitely adds an element to the D,” Mayfield added.

Simmons made an immediate impact in his Chicago debut against Seattle. He recorded one sack, six tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

He also attracted 13 double teams, the most among Chicago defenders, according to Next Gen Stats.

His presence created more opportunities for the rest of the defensive line. Montez Sweat recorded a sack and three quarterback pressures against Seattle.

Sweat also discussed the advantage of receiving more one-on-one opportunities.

“I definitely got my opportunities,” Sweat said. “I definitely got some 1-on-1s. I was looking forward to taking advantage of that, and I’m looking forward to doing that the rest of the year.”

Buccaneers Look to Maintain Offensive Strength Against Bears

The Buccaneers will need their offensive line to handle Chicago’s defensive pressure while keeping their rushing attack productive.

Tampa Bay ranks among the NFL’s best rushing teams, with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell leading the backfield.

Gainwell delivered a career-high 140 rushing yards against Atlanta, while Irving has remained an important part of the offense.

The two running backs have helped Tampa Bay produce 584 rushing yards over its last two games.

However, facing Chicago’s defensive front will present a different challenge.

Graham Barton will have an important role against Simmons.

The Buccaneers’ center has been part of an offensive line that has created opportunities for the team’s running backs. Simmons’ ability to draw double teams could make that task harder.

Tampa Bay must also protect Mayfield when it turns to the passing game. Simmons’ presence can create one-on-one opportunities for Montez Sweat and the other Bears defenders.

The Buccaneers will need to manage those matchups to give Mayfield enough time in the pocket.

With both teams carrying winning momentum into Sunday night, Tampa Bay’s ability to handle Chicago’s defensive front could be key to extending its winning streak.