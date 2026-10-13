Former Bucs QB Jake Browing Signs With Winless AFC Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Jake Browning as Baker Mayfield’s backup quarterback in 2026 — but they ended up with a better option in undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels.

After parting ways with Browning when Daniels beat him out for the backup role in training camp— and after Daniels was eventually forced into a starting role for the last two games — Browning is getting another shot at making an NFL roster.

“The Chargers are signing veteran QB Jake Browning, per source,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Former Bucs backup lands with Chargers,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

The 0-5 Chargers have been the NFL’s biggest disappointment through five games.

Bucs Moved Quickly to Sign Browning in Free Agency

The Buccaneers moved quickly to sign Browning after spending 2025 with Teddy Bridgewater as Mayfield’s backup—a player they didn’t even have during their offseason work.

“Free agent QB Jake Browning plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Bucs on a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 11. “From backing up Joe Burrow to Baker Mayfield.”

Jake Browning’s Notable Time With Bengals

Browning backed up Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals for the last 3 seasons, including a 4-3 starter stint and leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) in 2023.

From NFL Researcher’s official X account. “Jake Browning went 4-3 in 7 starts for the Bengals in 2023 (as starter): 71.5 comp pct (led NFL), 266.9 pass YPG (6th in NFL), 8.2 pass yds/att (4th in NFL), 99.1 passer rating (7th in NFL).”

In 3 seasons, Browning is 4-6 starting in place of Burrow.

“Bucs plan to sign QB Jake Browning to a one-year deal,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account. “Baker Mayfield has his backup.”

Browning first gained notoriety at Folsom (Calif.) High School, where he was a two-time California Gatorade Player of the Year and set national and state passing records.

At Folsom High, Browning set California state records for pass completions (1,191), pass attempts (1,708), and passing yards (16,775), and the national record for passing touchdowns (229).