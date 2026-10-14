Baker Mayfield Injury Update: Will Bucs QB Return Against Steelers in Week 6?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have saved their season with an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 — and did so with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels starting his second consecutive game in place of injured starter Baker Mayfield.

How Mayfield recovers from a thumb injury that has cost him the last 2 games could determine Tampa Bay’s season, and it starts with whether he can play at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

“Fully expect Baker Mayfield to test his ability to grip and throw the football today,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “Whether he can do that effectively is to be determined. Jalon Daniels is expected to start vs. Steelers unless Mayfield recovers more quickly than expected. Next game is at Carolina following the Steelers on Sunday.”

“Baker Mayfield badly wants to return for the Buccaneers but odds are it’ll be Jalon Daniels at QB for one more week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Daniels Made NFL History in Win Over Cowboys

Daniels, who played six seasons at the University of Kansas, made NFL history in the win over the Cowboys that improved the Buccaneers to 1-4.

“Since QB starts were first tracked in 1950, only one QB has done the following in each of his first 2 NFL starts: completed 70% of his passes thrown, a TD pass, and rushed for 20+ yards,” OptaStats wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “That one QB is Jalon Daniels. He was undrafted.”

Daniels also did something against the Cowboys no one had in almost 40 years.

“Jalon Daniels is the first undrafted rookie starting QB to beat the Cowboys since 1987 (Washington’s Ed Rubbert),” ESPN Insights wrote on its official X account.

Daniels went 19-of-25 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions in the win over the Cowboys, plus 23 rushing yards. He was making his 2nd consecutive start after Baker Mayfield hurt his thumb in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Jalon Daniels picked up his first career QB win against the Cowboys on TNF, becoming the fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the Common Draft Era to win a primetime game,” the NFL wrote on its official X account.

Baker Mayfield Missed First Games as Bucs QB

The games Mayfield has missed are the first since he became Tampa Bay’s starter in 2023 — and they came right after he signed a 3-year, $165 million contract extension before the regular season.

Mayfield had the stitches in his thumb taken out on October 5.

“I’m told Mayfield is pushing to play but it’s 10 days out and it’s too early for the Bucs to know medically if he can go,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on October 8. “The stitches were taken out Monday and it’s a matter of his thumb heeling, pain tolerance and gripped the football. The medical staff obviously has a big say if he goes.”