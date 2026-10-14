Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Trade Speculation to 49ers and Raiders

As the NFL Trade Deadline approaches, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could sell off wide receiver Chris Godwin to either the San Francisco 49ers or Las Vegas Raiders. While other teams could be interested in Godwin’s services, the 49ers and Raiders have a unique need at wide receiver. The Buccaneers have started 1-4 through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL Season. With Mayfield injured in the short term, the organization has an uphill battle of making the playoffs. The Buccaneers could get some decent draft capital for Godwin especially if they are willing to eat some of the remaining contract.

The San Francisco 49ers have started 5-0 to begin their season. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans joined the 49ers this offseason to help them win a Super Bowl in the competitive NFC West. However, during week five’s pivotal win against the Seattle Seahawks, Deebo Samuel injured his hamstring. Their receiver room continues to be decimated. Rickie Pearsall and De’Zhaun Stribling are also out. The 49ers rely on Brandin Cooks as their second wide receiver currently.

The Las Vegas Raiders lack a number one receiver with Tre Tucker as the lone veteran contributor. Jalen Nailor joined from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, but he only has 52 yards through five games. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the receiving game. While Godwin is far from a number one option at this point in his career, he could at least perform as a reliable option amid a weak receiving core.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Trade Suggestions to 49ers and Raiders

The Buccaneers signed Godwin to a three year deal worth $66 million with $44 million guaranteed. Although, the third year of the contract is a club option. Tampa Bay can take on some of the remaining 2026 cap hit in order to increase their trade compensation. Teams like the 49ers and Raiders for example may need that in order to help their cap space for 2026 and 2027. The Buccaneers own a lot of flexibility given their cap space in future years. At a minimum, they would gain $11 million in cap space after the trade deadline and $13.7 million in cap space in 2027 per Spotrac.

Another aspect of this trade that helps the Buccaneers would be to clear up room for younger players. Over the last few years, Tampa Bay drafted these wide receivers: Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson, and Ted Hurst in the NFL Draft. They’ve all shown flashes at times, and perhaps moving Godwin would finally give them an extended opportunity to flourish. The world has seen Egbuka succeed consistently, but the other three have a smaller sample size. McMillan has struggled with injuries.

Buccaneers May Need to Retool Given Baker Mayfield’s Extension

When the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a three year contract, they displayed their commitment to him as their starting quarterback. Yet, this season showcases the downsides of that decision. Tampa Bay must make a commitment to building through the draft because of the money they gave Mayfield. They will not have the luxury of spending large amounts of cash of free agents. Trading Godwin and eating some of the cap expenditure will help give the team ammunition at accomplishing that goal.