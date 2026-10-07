Buccaneers Linked to Trade for $7.5 Million Veteran Quarterback

There is no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some help to save their season. At the moment, the team is winless in four games to start the 2026 campaign. While the situation is not positive at the moment, Tampa remains just two games out of first place in the NFC South.

With 13 games remaining on the schedule, there is time for the Buccaneers to turn things around. General manager Jason Licht, however, will likely have to make a trade or two in the coming weeks. The quarterback position is undoubtedly Tampa’s biggest concern at the moment. Starter Baker Mayfield remains out with a dislocated thumb.

NFL expert Adam Schefter recently reported that the star quarterback will be sidelined for up to six weeks. With this in mind, the Buccaneers are likely in the market for another player in this position. While Licht can explore various options, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is now naming Tampa as the top potential landing spot for Mason Rudolph.

As Knox points out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could take advantage of the Pittsburgh Steelers QB situation. Along with Rudolph, Pittsburgh also has Will Howard and Drew Allar sitting behind veteran Aaron Rodgers. Tampa, on the other hand, has been forced to start undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels in Mayfield’s place. Rudolph is in his final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Steelers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Land Mason Rudolph for Cheap Price

All indications point to the Steelers being willing to trade away Rudolph. In fact, Jason La Canfora recently reported that Pittsburgh is “very open” to offloading the veteran quarterback. The Steelers are apparently willing to move on from their former starter due to the two youngsters currently in place.

Because of this, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be willing to take a chance on a relatively inexpensive trade. According to Knox, Tampa would likely only have to give up a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to acquire Rudolph. If so, the current Steelers quarterback could fill in for Mayfield in the near future, and then become the star’s backup later in the season.

Bringing in Rudolph should boost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. Daniels, although a very small sample size, already has three interceptions in 30 total pass attempts. Tampa coaches likely assumed they would not have to turn to the rookie so soon. Rudolph, on the other hand, has 37 total NFL games (20 starts) under his belt. He also performed quite well in his lone playoff start in 2024 with Pittsburgh.

Tampa Previously Urged to Target Steelers QB

This is not the first time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were linked to Rudolph. FanSided’s Kristopher Kline recently urged Tampa to strike a deal with Pittsburgh for the veteran quarterback. Much like Knox, Kline also claimed that the Buccaneers could make the trade for a sixth-round draft pick.

For now, Tampa will have to stick with Daniels for their October 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles recently confirmed that the rookie will once again take the reins for the Thursday night affair. Nevertheless, Tampa will have plenty of time to make a trade before their next matchup. Interestingly, the Buccaneers host the Steelers on October 18.