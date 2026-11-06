Buccaneers Rookie Put on Notice Amid Struggles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ pass-catching corps has not lived up to expectations this year. One solution that could improve their downfield passing is playing Tez Johnson more, according to Matt Matera of Pewter Report.

Matera made it clear that he does not think the Bucs should bench rookie wideout Ted Hurst for Johnson. However, Johnson should be eating into his time.

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“I want a little friendly rivalry, a little friendly competition between Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson,” said Matera on the Pewter Report Podcast. “Now, each week they have kind of fluctuated with who plays more snaps. Last week they actually legitimately played the same number of snaps, and they showed that they can run the football with whoever is on the field there. So it’s not like, ‘Oh Tez Johnson’s so puny he can’t go in there and block.'”

Right now Hurst has 297 snaps, and Johnson has 202. So, the suggestion is more that the two can flip.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Decrease Snaps for Rookie WR Ted Hurst

Matera added that the team needs to start putting pressure on Hurst, because Johnson has done more of what they are asking Hurst to do.

“But between these two players, someone needs to consistently step up for this team. And I feel like the Bucs have kind of put it in the hands, no pun intended of Ted Hurst because Hurst gets throws down the field and he dropped a touchdown,” added Matera.

Right now Hurst has 23 targets and 168 yards. Johnson has 15 targets and 178 yards. Johnson averages 1.75 yards per route run, and Hurst is at 0.97.

“But when Tez Johnson is on the field, the guy is making plays,” added Matera. “Against Dallas, look at the touchdown he scored against the Carolina Panthers. I’m not saying bench everyone else, just play Tez Johnson, but there’s one guy that has at least consistently been trying to make plays down the field more than the others, and that’s Tez Johnson.”

Johnson had 64 yards against Dallas and 33 yards against Carolina. The Bucs are 3-for-12 for 83 yards when throwing 20 yards or further to Hurst. Johnson has two catches on five targets for 113 yards. It is hard to find stats that make Hurst look better than Johnson.

Bucs Could Swap Hurst for Johnson After Week 9

Matera understands the rookie should be given a chance to develop. However, the Bucs are also in a playoff hunt. So, Matera believes that Hurst has one more game before the calls for Johnson over Hurst will start to get louder.

“So, if Ted Hurst doesn’t pick it up Sunday night against Chicago, I’m not saying bench him,” added Matera. “He’s getting plenty of conditioning drills going. But at some point you need to start playing more of a receiver who is making plays in the passing game.”

So far, the team is expected to be without star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for another game. If so, both will get chances. However, if Egbuka returns soon, it will be interesting to see which wideout players more.