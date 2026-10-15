ESPN Analyst Makes Strong Case for Bucs to Keep Todd Bowles

The consensus across most NFL fans and media is that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat and will not be getting off. The question is when, not if, Bowles gets fired. However, Bill Barnwell of ESPN noted that after a recent win and with a strong defense, Bowles should find a way to keep his job.

“If Bowles can stick in the NFC South race and stay afloat until Mayfield returns, he should be back in 2027,” wrote Barnwell. “If Tampa goes on another losing streak, though, Bowles might have to walk the plank.”

The Bucs are only one game back in an NFC South that does not appear to have a runaway winner. So, Bowles could find a way to keep his job.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Keep Todd Bowles

Barnwell agreed with the sentiment that a 0-4 start had Bowles fighting to keep his job. However, a road win against the Dallas Cowboys has slowed down the talk as Bowles kept his team in the hunt this year.

“One win against the Cowboys slowed the criticism of Bowles, whose Bucs had gotten off to an 0-4 start before turning things around against Dallas,” added Barnwell.

Barnwell also made it clear that the Bucs’ bigger issue has been offense. Meanwhile, the Bucs’ head coach is mostly responsible for the defensive side of the ball.

“Tampa is fourth in EPA allowed per play and ninth in points allowed per drive,” declared Barnwell. “The Buccaneers are somehow doing that with a formula that doesn’t make sense. Bowles’ defense is blitzing at the fourth-highest rate in the league, but the Bucs rank only 28th in sack rate. Instead, they are winning by stopping the run at the fifth-best rate in the NFL by success rate and getting off the field on third down, where they have the eighth-best defensive stop rate.”

The offense started slow with a new offensive coordinator, and Baker Mayfield will likely be back for Tampa Bay in Week 7. If they can get 2-4 and stay in the NFC South, the firing calls will turn into calls for the turnaround.

Bucs Still Might Fire Todd Bowles

It is fair to say that the Bucs offense is the bigger problem than the defense. However, Bowles is responsible for hiring the offensive coordinator. When he hired Dave Canales and Liam Coen, he found hits.

However, he has now gone through Josh Grizzard and Zac Robinson. Grizzard was already fired. Robinson has struggled so far.

Beyond that, while they are still in the playoff hunt, they are sitting at 1-4. Just because the NFC South does not have a clear winner does not mean the Bucs should think that going below .500 is worth retaining Bowles.

If the Bucs finish the year 8-4 and they are above .500, there might be enough momentum. That is a lot to ask.