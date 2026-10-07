Tom Brady’s Former Buccaneers Teammate Sends Emotional Message Amid Poor Start

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have endured a difficult start to the 2026 season, falling to 0-4 after four consecutive losses by seven points or fewer. The team is now trying to recover quickly as it prepares for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The current Buccaneers are also facing a very different situation from the team that won Super Bowl LV.

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels is preparing for his second NFL start with Baker Mayfield sidelined, while Tampa Bay continues to build around a younger group of players.

That contrast has brought memories of the Buccaneers’ championship era back into focus. Leonard Fournette was an important part of that team alongside Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. During Tampa Bay’s 2021 championship season, Fournette rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 454 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Leonard Fournette Remembers Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Championship Team

Fournette reflected on those years Tuesday by sharing a picture on Instagram of himself with Brady, Evans and Godwin during the 2021 season.

The former Buccaneers running back used the Instagram post to remember the group and the qualities that helped Tampa Bay reach the top of the NFL.

“Miss my boys, man only if we could rewind the time and have a few more seasons together, we showed grit, teamwork, honor, love, loyalty……. Super Bowl champs,” Fournette wrote.

The picture shows the four former teammates together in Buccaneers uniforms at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They were part of the Tampa Bay team that won Super Bowl LV, giving the franchise its second championship and making the Buccaneers the first team to win the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

Fournette joined Tampa Bay in 2020, the same year Brady arrived after leaving the New England Patriots.

Their partnership quickly became an important part of the Buccaneers’ offense.

Fournette has previously spoken highly of Brady’s impact on him.

He once described the quarterback by saying, “For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback.”

Their relationship also influenced Fournette’s decision to remain in Tampa Bay.

After Brady returned from his brief retirement in 2022, Fournette also returned to the Buccaneers following a reported move to the Patriots.

He cited “unfinished business” as part of his reasoning.

Although Tampa Bay did not return to the Super Bowl that season, Fournette continued to admire Brady’s approach.

He embraced Brady’s “monotony of excellence” philosophy, which emphasized consistent preparation and attention to detail.

Fournette’s latest message comes as the Buccaneers find themselves searching for the same level of consistency that defined their championship run.

Rueben Bain Jr. Returns as Buccaneers Prepare for Cowboys

While Fournette looks back at Tampa Bay’s successful past, the current Buccaneers are focused on ending their winless start.

Rookie outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. is set to return Thursday after missing the previous two games with shoulder and groin injuries.

Bain was selected 15th overall in April after a standout 2025 season at Miami.

He recorded 9.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 83 quarterback pressures.

He is still looking for his first NFL sack and will have an opportunity against Dallas.

The Buccaneers will also be without several key players. Bowles has ruled out Mayfield, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and linebacker SirVocea Dennis for the Cowboys game.

Daniels will therefore make his second career start after throwing for 148 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 55 yards in Tampa Bay’s 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He also threw two interceptions.

The Buccaneers now have to turn their attention toward Dallas. Fournette’s message recalled the championship years, but Tampa Bay’s current group is focused on finding its first victory of the season.