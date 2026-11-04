Bucs Add Super Bowl Champion to Crowded Offensive Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added College Football Playoff Champion and Super Bowl Champion Trevor Keegan off waivers on Wednesday. The 2024 fifth-round guard has been on three teams in three seasons and now will join his fourth, as he will be on the Bucs’ active roster Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings released him yesterday, and the Bucs made the claim.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Claim Guard Trevor Keegan on Waivers

Keegan was at Michigan from 2019 through 2023. He was a starter for the Wolverines from 2021 through 2023 as their left guard. Keegan was one of the starters on the Michigan offensive line that won the National Championship in 2023.

That led to him being a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Keegan played 35 snaps for the Eagles in his rookie season. However, he was let go after training camp in 2025 and picked up by the Dallas Cowboys.

Keegan played six snaps for the Cowboys in 2025. He spent 2025 with the Cowboys, but did not last long after. The Cowboys released him during roster cuts in 2026 and he was with the Minnesota Vikings this season. Keegan made the team and even saw three snaps for the Vikings this year. However, the team had to release him.

The move is notable from a Tampa Bay perspective because their offensive line has been the center of a lot of praise in the past two weeks for how deep and talented the unit is. The team does not have any notable players on the injury report as of now, so the team might have to move on from a trusted depth lineman to make space for Keegan.

Bucs Add Another Offensive Lineman

The Bucs’ five starters are Tristan Wirfs, Cody Mauch, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, and Luke Goedeke. They have started to form together for the Bucs, as the rushing attack has led the way to two division wins.

The team even leaned on depth tackle Ben Chukwuma to start in their Week 7 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

This is just one of their strong depth options. The Bucs have Dan Feeney, Luke Haggard, and Billy Schrauth as their interior line options. Justin Skule joins Chukwuma as another experienced tackle.

The Bucs certainly do not need ten offensive linemen, so a move is coming. A backup likely did not get hurt. So, the backup will either be getting cut, which would be a surprise. Or, a starter might be banged up, and Keegan will come in as depth while someone else will slide into the starting lineup.

The Bucs take on the Chicago Bears in Chicago in Week 9.