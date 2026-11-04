Buccaneers Snub NFC Rival in Trade Talks for Pro Bowler

The New York Giants have expressed interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler noted that the Giants are sniffing around defensive tackle help, and the Bucs Pro Bowl option was on their radar. However, Fowler noted that the intention of Tampa Bay is to keep Vea.

“Another player on the Giants’ radar is Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea. (The Bucs are not expected to move him.) It would be a mild surprise if New York doesn’t walk away with some help up front,” wrote Fowler in his weekly column.

Vea requested a trade from the team this offseason. However, that was more of a ploy to get a contract extension done with the team. Still, the Bucs were listening to calls this summer. Reports are that even after the Bucs extended Vea, teams still poked their heads around the situation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Not Interested in Trading Defensive Tackle Vita Vea

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the season 0-3 and then 1-5, it started to look like they were going to be sellers at the trade deadline. However, the team has won three of their last four games, and they’ve won two straight division games.

The Carolina Panthers are 3-4 and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. The Atlanta Falcons are now 3-5 and have a loss to the Buccaneers. So despite the 3-5 record, the Buccaneers are in control of their own destiny and have a strong advantage in tiebreakers.

While the Buccaneers likely listened to offers on Vea a couple of weeks ago, the odds of them trading him now are much lower because they are in contention to make the playoffs.

New York likely saw him as an option and wanted to make sure he is off the board before they move on.

Buccaneers Are Standing Pat at Trade Deadline

All indications are that the Buccaneers will stand pat at the trade deadline. Despite being in the mix to make a playoff run, they are still 3-5, and they have a lot of big contracts either coming up or currently on the books. Head coach Todd Bowles has not been removed from the hot seat after the slow start of the season, either.

Winning a division with a losing record and fading out of the playoffs quickly might not be enough for Bowles to keep his job. So, the Bucs have to try to string together a few more wins.

It would make sense from a long-term perspective for the Bucs to understand that while they could make the playoffs, the odds of a long run are low. At the same time, the team is looking for wins right now. Bowles needs to keep his job. So, the Bucs are likely to stand pat and try to make a run with the roster they have.

They face the Chicago Bears in Chicago in Week 9.