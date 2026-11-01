Why Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Has Zero Passing Yards vs. Falcons

If you had either starting quarterback in Sunday’s Week 8 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in Tampa … that’s unfortunate.

Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield (0-for-2, 0 yards) and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix (2-for-10, 24 yards, 3 interceptions) combined for one of the most miserable passing halves in recent memory in a torrential downpour at Raymond James Stadium.

“Still raining in Tampa as teams take the field for second half,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “So Mayfield goes 0-for-2 for an entire half, but that’s better than Penix going 2-for-10 with three interceptions. Bucky Irving with 19 carries in first half, Bijan Robinson with 14. Who gets to 30 carries first?”

“Baker Mayfield 1st half vs the Falcons: 0/2, 0 passing yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 39.6 passer rating,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “They’ve run the ball 93% of the time and have 146 rushing yards. Tampa up 9-0 in the pouring rain.”

Inside linebacker Alex Anzalone recorded 2 of Tampa Bay’s 3 interceptions.

Mayfield was 0-for-3 passing with the Buccaneers leading 16-0 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. The last time an NFL team completed a game without completing a pass was 1974, when the Bills beat the Jets, 16-12 — four years before the Buccaneers were even a franchise.

‘Amazing’ First Half Stats for Bucs-Falcons

The lack of offense — and the Buccaneers’ lead — led to some pretty incredible stat milestones.

“Some amazing first half stats in TB/ATL: 24 combined passing yards, T-fewest in a first half since 2011, Bucs are 93% run, highest 1H run rate since 2021 Patriots (wind/blizzard game v Bills), Bucs first team with 0 1H completions since Kendall Hinton Broncos COVID game,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on X. “One more from ESPN Research: the Bucs are the first team since the 2011 Broncos to lead at halftime by 7+ points despite no completions. Tebow was 0-4 in the first half and the Broncos led 10-0.”

Weather Delayed Bucs-Browns Game in Week 2

Weather has impacted a game at Raymond James Stadium more than once this season.

In Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, with just 2 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter and the Buccaneers trailing 23-19, officials called a lightning delay after strikes in the Tampa area.

After a 2.5-hour delay, play resumed and the Browns held on for the 23-19 win.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers blasted the field conditions at Raymond James Stadium following his team’s 26-19 overtime win on October 18.

“It’s got to be one of the worst playing surfaces in the league,” Rodgers said. “When we’re talking about player safety, that’s a real concern. I’m thankful I didn’t get hurt today, but I’ve been injured twice on this field before, and in my opinion, the turf was a factor both times. I know USF plays here, but that surface just doesn’t feel very safe. From my perspective, it’s a field that needs to be looked at because player safety should always come first.”