Buccaneers Urged to Trade Top Deadline Target

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to make a move at the trade deadline, the best player for them to sell is edge rusher Yaya Diaby, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While the Bucs are still in a division race, they are sitting at 2-5. Because of that and improved depth on the Bucs’ defensive line, he could see a move being made.

“Tampa Bay beat Carolina handily in Week 7, with Diaby exploding for three sacks,” wrote Fowler. “A loss would have put the Bucs at 1-6 and closer to dealing mode. Diaby, 27, is still on the radar, though, because Tampa is not poised to pay the 2027 free agent, and the emergence of second-year rusher David Walker (four sacks) gives the Bucs a natural replacement. Diaby needs a new contract, but an acquiring team could get a compensatory pick for him if he signs a substantial deal with another team in free agency.”

Fowler lists the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Dallas Cowboys as the three teams that are best suited to add Diaby. He also gives a trade a 35% chance of being completed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Yaya Diaby

Matt Bowen of ESPN notes that any team adding Diaby should be expecting a quality starter.

“Diaby is a powerful and physical edge rusher with the temperament to set the edge against the run,” wrote Bowen. “He has three sacks and six tackles for loss in 2026, and he had 40 or more pressures in each of his past two seasons (with 11.5 total sacks over that time). He should be viewed as a quality starter.”

Diaby has been a quality rusher, but has never eclipsed eight sacks. Tampa Bay has depth and money tied up in other spots, so they might be letting Diaby walk in free agency after the season. So, if they got offered the right draft capital, it would be hard for them to turn down an offer.

Bucs Could Get Fourth Round Pick For Diaby

Last week, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report discussed the potential return in a Diaby trade. He thought that a fourth-round pick would be fair value.

“Diaby probably has the most trade value, but he’s mired in a disappointing, unproductive contract year, which has lowered his value,” wrote Reynolds. “The Bucs probably don’t want to pay between $20 million – $25 million for a run-stuffing edge defender who doesn’t get to the quarterback enough to warrant a massive payday.”

That was before the three-sack performance of Diaby. Still, if anything, that should entice more teams to pay the fourth-round price tag, making it more likely for Tampa Bay to make a trade.

The Bucs face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 8. If they win, they will remain one win out of the division lead. However, a loss means two games and the tiebreaker behind Atlanta. The result of that game could determine what Tampa Bay does at the deadline.