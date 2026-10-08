Buccaneers Coordinator Put on Notice Before Week 5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 and are underdogs on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. So, a 0-5 start to the season is lurking. While it looks like a lost season, they are only two games back in a division that no one seems to be taking over. If the Bucs want to try to turn things around and stay in the playoff race, their best move is to fire Zac Robinson, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

“Somehow, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched the Atlanta Falcons‘ inconsistent offense under Zac Robinson for two seasons and decided to hire him as their play-caller,” quipped Moton. “It’s no surprise the Falcons offense is trending up while the Buccaneers struggle to move the ball.”

The Bucs offense currently ranks 27th in success rate and 32nd in expected points added per play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Fire Zac Robinson

Moton noted that the Bucs hired Robinson because of his relationship with Baker Mayfield in the past. Robinson was the Rams‘ passing game coordinator when they signed Baker Mayfield to close out the 2022 season.

Mayfield had success with Liam Coen on the Bucs, and Coen was on that staff as well. So, Tampa tried it again with Robinson but has seen worse results. Moton notes that it is time admi the mistake to move on.

He adds that the team has Kevin Carberry on the staff and he could be promoted. Carberry is the Bucs offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

“Although Robinson has worked with quarterback Baker Mayfield in the past, his resume leaves much to be desired,” added Moton. “Tampa Bay should relieve him of his duties and assign play-calling to Kevin Carberry. With Carberry coordinating the run game and coaching the offensive line, the Buccaneers have rushed for 137-plus yards in two of their four games. They have a middling 17th-ranked ground attack, but it’s notably better than their 28th-ranked passing offense.”

Carberry joined Tampa Bay in 2024 as the offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

The team also has rising coach Chandler Whitmer, who is currently the Bucs quarterback coach.

Bucs Coaching Staff Enters Week 5 on Hot Seat

The issue with firing Robinson is that it would be a bad look for head coach Todd Bowles, who is on the hot seat. The seat got hotter for Bowles this offseason after he missed on his offensive coordinator hire last year.

He hired Robinson and would be admitting a pretty bad mistake if he fired him after five regular-season games, two being with a backup quarterback. It would speak to the incompetence of Bowles. His seat would only get hotter, and the coordinator might end up taking his job.

On the flip side, if it does provide a spark and the season is turned around, Bowles will still receive the praise. It would be a desperate move, but Bowles is already desperate and likely to lose his job. Firing Robinson could make more sense if the Bucs lose in Week 5.