Cam Ward Faces Calls to Be Benched After Titans’ Embarrassing Loss to Texans

It just keeps getting worse for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. The team reached a new low on Sunday afternoon after they fell to the winless Houston Texans, 26-3, in Nissan Stadium.

With that, the Titans continue searching for their first win since they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 26-9, in Nissan Stadium on December 21, 2025. There’s plenty to fix in what already looks like a lost season for the Titans, which is going off the rails in a hurry.

There are a host of things to point the blame toward for Tennessee’s struggles. Almost too many to count, in all honesty. But one of the biggest subjects of scrutiny has been Ward and his performances that have fallen far short of the expectations.

Between his mistakes on the field and how he’s conducted himself in press conferences, he’s faced plenty of backlash on social media from analysts and fans alike. That only continued to come to a head on Sunday, when Ward made a host of bad decisions in a performance that he finished out completing 23 of his 36 passing attempts for 170 yards.

Ward was without a touchdown for the entirety of the outing, but did have one interception.

Cam Ward Draws Criticism, Calls For Benching After Loss To Texans

Several media personalities and fans took to “X”, formerly known as Twitter, to express their frustration about the Titans signal-caller. Some called for him to be benched directly, while others implied it or had harsh words to say at the least about him and the Titans overall.

Here’s a look at those responses.

Bench Cam Ward https://t.co/Qn0q0GFGtT — John Rowe (@JohnRowe1234) October 11, 2026

Will The Tennessee Titans Bench Cam Ward?

There are mixed opinions as to whether the Titans should bench Cam Ward, or allow him to keep developing into the quarterback they hoped he would be when they took him off the board with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It would be a hard pill for Tennessee to swallow by moving on this fast, and there is the argument that Ward could perform much better with time and in a better situation. That seems to be the mentality head coach Robert Saleh is following for now, which was well-illustrated by the comments he made regarding Ward in his postgame press conference.

Saleh didn’t leave any room for question when he was asked if the Titans were considering benching Ward after the latest loss.

“Cam’s our starting quarterback,” the head coach said. “We’re going to give him every opportunity to be successful this year… we’re going to continue working with him, grinding with him, and trying to help him get better.”

It will be interesting to see whether those statements hold true through the remainder of the season, starting with Tennessee’s upcoming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, another division rival.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 18 in Lucas Oil Stadium.