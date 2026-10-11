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Titans Share Injury Update On WR Carnell Tate Ahead Of Division Showdown vs. Texans

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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate is dealing with a back injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) has been officially activated for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, the team confirmed the morning of the upcoming contest.

There was some concern about whether the wideout could take the field after he was limited in Tennessee’s last two practices.

Tennessee Titans WR Carnell Tate Cleared To Play vs. Texans

But this announcement does not necessarily come as a surprise after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the week that Tate was trending toward playing.

Tate, originally selected by the Titans with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has opened his rookie season with 22 catches for 268 yards through four games.

It will be interesting to see how this division-rivalry matchup between two struggling AFC South teams plays out, but there’s no question that having Tate in the fold helps the Tennessee offense in its effort to get its first win of the season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Nissan Stadium.

Crissy Froyd Crissy Froyd is a multimedia journalist with 12 years of experience who specializes in college and NFL football at Heay.com. On the NFL side, she currently covers the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Her work has appeared on Fansided, USA TODAY SMG, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, and more, with many of her pieces having led to national TV appearances. The LSU graduate also trains working dogs and currently resides near the University of West Georgia. More about Crissy Froyd

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Titans Share Injury Update On WR Carnell Tate Ahead Of Division Showdown vs. Texans

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