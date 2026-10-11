Titans Share Injury Update On WR Carnell Tate Ahead Of Division Showdown vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) has been officially activated for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, the team confirmed the morning of the upcoming contest.

There was some concern about whether the wideout could take the field after he was limited in Tennessee’s last two practices.

Tennessee Titans WR Carnell Tate Cleared To Play vs. Texans

But this announcement does not necessarily come as a surprise after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the week that Tate was trending toward playing.

Tate, originally selected by the Titans with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has opened his rookie season with 22 catches for 268 yards through four games.

It will be interesting to see how this division-rivalry matchup between two struggling AFC South teams plays out, but there’s no question that having Tate in the fold helps the Tennessee offense in its effort to get its first win of the season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Nissan Stadium.