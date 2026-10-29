Titans Claim 5.5 Sack Defender Off Waivers, Add Special Teamer to Practice Squad

Looking to put the season on track, the Tennessee Titans have claimed a player on waivers.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans announced that the team claimed former Las Vegas Raiders defender Jonah Laulu.

“The @Titans claimed DT Jonah Laulu @Jonah_laulu off waivers from the @Raiders. The @Titans waived DT Timmy Horne.”

Laulu, a seventh-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts back in 2024, was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday before eventually being claimed by the Titans.

The defensive tackle has logged half a sack and five total tackles in five games this season. In his career, Laulu logged 91 total tackles, eight pass deflections and 5.5 sacks.

To make room for the new defender, the Titans waived Timmy Horne. The defensive tackle produced five in two games this season.

Reinforcing the defensive line, Jonah Laulu could help Robert Saleh’s defense avoid ending in a negative record.

Titans Add All-Pro to the Team

Punter Tommy Townsend suffered a knee injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8.

Needing a punter, the Titans opted to sign a former All-Pro to the team.

Jim Wyatt revealed that Tennessee signed Thomas Morstead to the practice squad.

“The @Titans have signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead to the team’s practice squad.”

The AFC South squad adding Morstead could highlight that Townsend’s injury could be long-term.

Morstead is a 17-year veteran who will bring an immense amount of experience to the Titans’ special teams.

The punter was a Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro in the 2012 season for the New Orleans Saints, logging 74 punts for 3,707 yards.

Now in Nashville, Thomas Morstead will make up for the injured Tommy Townsend. He will be elevated before the Week 8 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the sixth different team he will play for.

Titans Trade Rumors

With the trade deadline coming soon, the Tennessee Titans appear to be a team that could send some players away due to their 1-6 record.

Defensive star Jeffery Simmons is rumored to be on the trade block, with the player breaking his silence on the matter.

“Each and every day I wake up, my goal is to be where my feet are at,” Simmons said, via the Titans. “I’m never looking ahead, just being in the moment each and every day.”