Tennessee Titans Fire Uniform Rebrand Lead, 2 Others in Shock Front-Office Shakeup

While a 0-4 start usually signals moves on the roster or coaching staff, the Tennessee Titans made their latest changes on the business side.

The Titans parted ways with three top executives—including revenue and brand marketing leadership—citing a corporate restructuring ahead of their new stadium launch. While the team hasn’t tied these departures to on-field performance, the timing lands right as fan frustration hits a boiling point over the winless opening month.

Titans Fire Three Vice Presidents

According to Tyler Palmateer of The Tennessean, “A team statement to The Tennessean confirmed that senior vice president and chief revenue officer Adam Nuse, senior vice president of brand marketing Erin Swartz and vice president of creative Charles Jensen are leaving the organization.”

Oddly enough, the move comes right after the Titans changed their logos and uniforms this offseason. And the ones parting ways with the organization include the VP who overlooked the rebranding.

“Swartz helped lead the Titans’ rebrand effort before the 2026 season, which included new logos, uniforms and lettering, along with a revised color scheme,” Palmateer added. “The Titans will hire an executive vice president and chief business officer to lead their revenue, marketing and communications teams.”

“As the Titans prepare for the opening of our new stadium and the future of Titans football, we are making changes to how we lead the business side of the organization,” the Titans said in a statement to the Nashville Tennessean.

“We will hire an Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer to lead our revenue, marketing, and communications teams. As part of these changes, Adam Nuse, Erin Swartz, and Charles Jensen are leaving the organization. We are grateful for everything they have contributed to the Titans and wish them the best in future endeavors.”

That was the business side of things. If things don’t improve soon, it might be the same story for the football side, too.

Titans HC Robert Saleh on the Hot Seat Too?

Insult to injury, Robert Saleh is starting to appear on the hot seat after losing all four games this season.

Even though Bryan DeArdo over at CBS Sports ranked Saleh’s seat as the absolute coolest on his hot-seat list, just seeing his name pop up in that conversation is enough to raise an eyebrow.

“Saleh knew he was signing up for a rebuild, and so far, the results have followed suit for the winless Titans,” DeArdo writes. Each of Tennessee’s last three losses was a one-score game, so Saleh and Co. appear to be heading in the right direction.

“Saleh is most likely safe this year, but some wins would make his standing for next year more secure. To do that, the Titans need to get more production from an offense that is currently 31st in the NFL in points scored. If Tennessee’s offense doesn’t improve, it could certainly lead to a change of coordinators this offseason.”

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Houston is sitting in the exact same 0-4 boat. This Week 5 matchup is a golden opportunity for the Titans to finally grab a win, assuming they can play with enough desperation to take advantage of it.