Titans Pull off Major Upset Over Colts To Secure First Win Of 2026 Season

It wasn’t pretty, but the Titans finally got off the schneid. In a chaotic second-half battle at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tennessee outlasted the Colts in a 26-20 game to grab their first victory under Robert Saleh and silence the early-season noise, snapping their disastrous 0-5 losing streak.

And it is the first time in 4 years that the Titans beat their division rivals. The Titans’ last win over the Colts was in the 2022 season. It made the Titans’ first win in the Robert Saleh era even more historic.

Tennessee Titans Stun Colts With Week 6 Upset Win

After a pretty quiet first quarter, the Colts started putting points on the board in the second quarter. They continued to build momentum from there and found the majority of their points in the first half.

But the Titans came in with the pent-up frustration from weeks of going winless. That came out in the second half as they rallied to crawl back up on the scoreboard. Timely special plays made sure they won when things started getting heated in the fourth quarter.

A 58-yard punt return in the fourth quarter set the Titans up for a touchdown to tie the game at 13 a piece, quickly erasing the double-digit deficit.

After the Colts’ next drive, the Titans special teams unit blocked Rigoberto Sanchez’s punt and took their first lead of the game, and of the season.

After tying the game at 13-13 with Carnell Tate’s first career touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, the Titans took a 20-13 lead with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.

Titans Crushed Two Losing Streaks At Once

The Colts didn’t stop fighting back and responded with a 4-yard touchdown by Jonathan Taylor. But the Titans used a big kick return to set up a go-ahead field goal. They added another field goal to go up by six, which proved to be the game-winning play, handing the Colts a deficit they couldn’t come back from.

With the win, Robert Saleh’s squad crushed another ugly losing streak. Tennessee carried an 11-game losing streak against divisional rivals, and a win against the Colts snapped that too.

It’s been even longer since the Titans last won against an AFC South opponent. The Titans carry an 11-game losing streak against divisional teams into Sunday’s game.