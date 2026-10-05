Titans Former 14 Game Starter Signs with AFC North Squad

A former Tennessee Titans defender has signed with a new team.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

“The Steelers are signing veteran CB Sean Murphy-Bunting off the Bucs’ practice squad, per source. Murphy-Bunting has played in 82 NFL games (65 starts) and has 11 career interceptions. Some experienced depth for Pittsburgh after the Joey Porter Jr. trade.”

Murphy-Bunting played for the Titans in 2023 after signing a one-year deal with the AFC South team.

In his single season in Nashville, the cornerback logged two interceptions, eight pass deflections and 57 total tackles across 14 games played.

Now back on an NFL roster, Sean Murphy-Bunting will attempt to put his career back on track.

Sean Murphy-Bunting’s Career

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 39th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Sean Murphy-Bunting will play for a fourth team in his career.

In his first stint with Tampa, the cornerback logged six interceptions, 21 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and 188 total tackles, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

The defender then signed his one-year deal with the Titans before joining the Arizona Cardinals on a three-year, $25.50 million deal in 2024.

Murphy-Bunting played one season of his three-year contract with the NFC West team, registering three interceptions, five pass deflections and 52 total tackles.

Now back on a 53-man roster, the cornerback adds veteran and Super Bowl experience to the Steelers secondary.

Sean Murphy-Bunting missed the 2025 season due to being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

How Is the Titans Secondary This Season

The Tennessee Titans secondary is currently averaging 209.8 pass yards per game this season, in the bottom half of the league in pass yards allowed.

While the record doesn’t reflect the Titans’ defensive play, it is a bright spot for the team.

Tennessee signed Alontae Taylor to a three-year, $60 million deal and Cor’Dale Flott to a four-year, $45 million deal in free agency to help the defensive backfield.

The Titans defense, with Robert Saleh calling the plays, is allowing an average of 20.8 points per game this season, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league.

If the defense continues to perform at the same level and once the offense starts clicking, the Titans could present a strong team for the remainder of the season.