NFL Hands Punishment to Titans $63 Million Starter

The Tennessee Titans are one of the last winless teams in the league and it just got a bit worse for one of their players.

The NFL released its weekly fines and a member of the Titans’ defense was punished for his actions.

NFL Punishes Titans Starter

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has been fined by the NFL in the Week 4 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The defender will be fined $12,537 for an unnecessary roughness call that included striking, kicking or kneeing. The incident occurred at the 3:36 mark of the third quarter.

Franklin Myers signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Titans in the offseason after having a 7.5-sack season with the Denver Broncos in the 2025 season (while also logging 25 total tackles.

The D-lineman has had a slow start to his tenure with the Titans. In the first four weeks of the season, Franklin-Myers has logged a sack and 10 total tackles (two for loss).

This is the first time John Franklin-Myers has been fined this season and the fourth total fine for the Titans by three different players.

Despite the slow start for the team, John Franklin-Myers and the Titans defense could help propel the team to a win against divisional rivals, the Houston Texans.

Titans Rule Out Starting DB

The battle for the first win of the Robert Saleh era will be tough.

The Tennessee Titans have ruled out starting safety Amani Hooker for not passing the concussion protocol.

Hooker has started all four games for the Titans defense and will be forced to miss the Week 5 clash against the Texans. Stepping up will be Tony Adams, who will get his first start of the season.

“Nothing changes, I prepare the same way,” Adams said, via the Titans. “I am grateful, I get the opportunity to play ball, and I am grateful for it…”

“It’s always a challenge each week… In the pass game, not allowing explosives, limiting the explosives (is key) and in the run game, stopping the run and making them one-dimensional (is important).”

So far this season, the injured starter has logged an interception (returned for 92 yards), two pass deflections and 28 total tackles. Adams, on the other hand, has logged just three tackles due to the limited playing time.

Having to step into a big role, Adams, John Franklin-Myers and the defense will need to step up.