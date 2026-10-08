Titans Reveal Concerning Carnell Tate News Before Texans Clash

Carnell Tate had the best game of his rookie season in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver hauled in nine catches for 145 receiving yards, more than his first three games combined. Finding his stride, Tate is looking like the first-round choice that was expected of him.

In the lead-up to the Week 5 divisional clash against the Houston Texans, the Titans announced concerning news surrounding the rookie.

Carnell Tate Added to Injury Report

Carnell Tate had a quiet preseason, being targeted six times and did not record a single catch. Now picking up the NFL level, the wide receiver could become a dangerous receiving threat.

Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt released the team’s injury report for Thursday, which now adds Carnell Tate to the list with a back injury.

The positive for the Titans is that, despite the injury to the rookie, Tate was limited in practice.

If everything goes well for the rest of the week, the former Buckeye will most likely play against Houston.

Tate has been getting more targets, receptions and yards with every week that goes by. If he misses Week 5, it would mean less playing time in a stretch when he starts playing his best and lose chemistry with Cam Ward.

As of now, Carnell Tate has not recorded his first touchdown. If he does play, he could record it against the winless Texans.

Brian Daboll Opens Up On Offensive Line

Part of Carnell Tate’s success in Week 4 was due to the offensive line protecting Cam Ward, allowing him to get more reads downfield — Tate registered 16.1 yards per reception in the Week 4 loss to Baltimore.

The Titans put Atonio Mafi in the line for his first start of the season, with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll lauding the lineman’s performance.