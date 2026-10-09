Robert Saleh Announces Carnell Tate News After Suffering Injury

Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate played his best game in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, logging nine catches for 145 yards.

Getting into the groove at the NFL level, the wide receiver suffered a back injury on Thursday and was limited in practice.

With Tate’s status for Week 5 in the air, Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and cleared the air regarding the first-round draft pick.

Robert Saleh Announces Carnell Tate News

Carnell Tate had a slow start to the 2026 season. In his first three weeks, the wide receiver logged 13 receptions for 123 yards, before having his breakout game against the Ravens.

After the WR injured his back in the lead-up to Week 5, Robert Saleh gave an update on Tate and revealing his status against the Houston Texans.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Saleh revealed that the rookie is dealing with back tightness and will play against the divisional rival.

“Robert Saleh said Carnell Tate is good to go. Tate had some random tightness yesterday but is fine per Robert Saleh.”

This is a positive sign for the Cam Ward, as his best receiving threat in Week 4 will be out on the field. Tate also was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Saleh did not say whether the wide receiver will play in a limited fashion or be held out.

Despite Carnell Tate being a go-ahead for Week 5, Robert Saleh also announced that a starter will be out.

Robert Saleh Confirms Starter Will Be Out

When speaking to the media, Robert Saleh announced that starting safety Amani Hooker will miss the divisional clash against the Houston Texans.

Hooker is dealing with a concussion and it was revealed that the defender did not pass the protocol.

Taking his place is Tony Adams, who has not started a game this season.

“Nothing changes, I prepare the same way,” Adams said, via the Titans. “I am grateful, I get the opportunity to play ball, and I am grateful for it. I wish Hook a speedy recover, and I am excited to play ball.”

Adams has played more special team snaps than defensive snaps, but that will change against the Texans. He has logged three tackles this season.

Week 5 will be crucial for both teams as they both enter winless. With Carnell Tate set to play, He and Adams could help propel the Titans to their first win in the Robert Saleh era.