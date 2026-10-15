Titans Get Disrespected by Texans’ Calen Bullock After Embarrassing Loss

The Tennessee Titans have reached an embarrassing point in their rebuild, and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock just made it painfully clear how opposing teams view them.

Following Houston’s dominant 26-3 victory over Tennessee in Week 5, Bullock delivered a brutal assessment of the Titans while discussing his team’s defensive performance. Rather than celebrating the impressive showing, the Texans defender suggested beating Tennessee was simply expected.

The comments come after another disastrous afternoon for Tennessee, which fell to 0-5 while managing just 187 yards of total offense. For a franchise desperately trying to establish a winning culture under head coach Robert Saleh, hearing that kind of dismissal from a division rival only adds to the frustration.

Texans’ Calen Bullock Takes Brutal Shot at Titans

“No offense, it was Tennessee. So, we were supposed to go out there and dominate,” Bullock said, via @WillKunkelV. “I’ll say this is the real test this week (vs. the Jaguars).”

It’s difficult to imagine a more disrespectful assessment of an NFL opponent, particularly one competing in the same division. Bullock wasn’t simply expressing confidence in Houston’s defense. He was suggesting that shutting down Tennessee shouldn’t be considered a meaningful accomplishment.

Unfortunately for Titans fans, Sunday’s performance did little to challenge that perception. Quarterback Cam Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 170 yards with an interception, while Houston’s defense recorded four sacks. The Titans scored on their opening possession before going scoreless for the remainder of the afternoon.

What makes Bullock’s remarks especially striking is that Houston entered Sunday’s matchup without a victory of its own. The Texans were 0-4 before facing Tennessee, yet Bullock still viewed the Titans as an opponent his defense should dominate.

That speaks volumes about the current state of Tennessee’s reputation around the league. Saleh has repeatedly emphasized the importance of building something sustainable, and the Titans have promising young pieces capable of contributing to that vision.

However, respect around the NFL isn’t earned through potential, draft selections or optimistic press conferences. It comes from competing consistently and giving opponents legitimate reasons to fear facing your team. Right now, Tennessee isn’t doing enough of either.

Bullock’s comments should sting, but they should also serve as motivation for everyone inside the Titans’ building. The franchise cannot control what opposing players say. It can control whether those comments continue sounding justified. Until Tennessee starts producing competitive performances, opponents will have little reason to change their opinions.