Titans’ Robert Saleh Makes Stunning NFL History Claim About Winless Texans

The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their first victory of the 2026 NFL season, but Robert Saleh is making sure nobody in the building overlooks their upcoming opponent. Despite the Houston Texans entering Sunday’s AFC South matchup with an identical 0-4 record, Saleh believes their winless start tells a misleading story.

In fact, the Titans coach offered an assessment that could surprise fans across the league. Saleh suggested Houston might be among the most impressive teams ever to lose its first four games, pointing to the Texans’ defense and the quality of their competition.

“Might be the greatest 0-4 team in the history of football,” Saleh said while talking about the upcoming contest against Houston. “Their defense is, obviously, one of the top-five units in all of football. They’ve lost four games to four really, really good football teams.”

For a Tennessee team desperately trying to turn its season around, those comments highlight just how difficult Sunday’s matchup could become.

Titans’ Robert Saleh Warns Against Underestimating Houston Texans

Saleh continued by emphasizing how competitive Houston has remained despite its disappointing record.

“They’ve been in a lot of really, really tight games,” Saleh said. “I think they’ve all come down to the last second, with the exception of maybe Cincinnati.”

His perspective raises an interesting question about how NFL teams should evaluate opponents early in the season. Four losses can suggest a struggling organization, but they do not necessarily reveal how competitive that team has been throughout those games.

Houston’s defense remains the biggest concern for Tennessee. The Texans have built their identity around physicality, defensive pressure and forcing opposing offenses into uncomfortable situations.

That presents a particularly important challenge for Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who is still developing while navigating the demands of his second NFL season. Tennessee cannot afford to give Houston additional opportunities through turnovers, negative plays or unnecessary mistakes.

There is also an interesting contrast between Saleh’s praise for Houston and Tennessee’s own situation. Both franchises enter the game without a victory, making Sunday’s meeting an opportunity for one team to finally establish some momentum.

However, Saleh clearly does not believe the Texans should be treated like an ordinary winless opponent. His comments also demonstrate the respect Houston’s defense has earned around the league, even as the team’s overall results have fallen short of expectations.

For Tennessee, the challenge is turning that respect into preparation rather than intimidation. The Titans need their first victory, and defeating a division rival would provide an important early-season boost.

Saleh might believe Houston is historically impressive for an 0-4 team, but Tennessee cannot afford to let the Texans prove him right on Sunday.