Titans Trade Pitch Lands $50 Million Pro Bowl WR Help

The Robert Saleh era in Nashville has not gone as planned.

The Tennessee Titans are one of five winless teams entering Week 5, losing their last three games by one score.

While the defense is doing its part, allowing an average of 20.8 points per game, tied for the ninth-lowest in the league, the offense is struggling to start the season.

The Titans offense is averaging 13.8 points per game this season, the second-fewest in the league, with Cam Ward not having taken the leap expected of him in year two.

Still with 13 more games left in the season, one NFL analyst dropped a trade pitch to help boost the Titans offense.

Trade Pitch Lands Pro Bowl Help

The Titans wide receiver room has logged 726 receiving yards this season, the fourth-lowest in the league.

Needing help in the pass game, an NFL analyst dropped a dropped idea that would land Tennessee Pro Bowl help.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report dropped a trade proposal that would land the Titans wide receiver Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns.

“The Tennessee Titans are off to an 0-4 start for the second consecutive season. While they’ve shown glimpses of improvement, this franchise still has a long way to go,” Kay wrote. “Although Tennessee is probably gearing up for a fire sale that will see veterans [go]… the club could try to find a comfortable middle ground by dealing for a youthful talent who can help in 2026 and beyond.”

“Tennessee has to bolster the passing game to feel confident about quarterback Cam Ward’s future… Jerry Jeudy could provide a shot in the arm as a dangerous No. 3 option. While he’s in his seventh NFL season, the 2020 first-round pick is still only 27 years old with multiple years remaining on his current contract.”

Jeudy is off to a slow start this season, hauling in five catches for 62 yards so far. With a change of scenery and a young quarterback who has shown his upside, Jeudy could put his career back on track.

A former Pro Bowler in 2024, Jeudy has registered 4,946 yards and 17 touchdowns on 356 receptions.

In Kay’s trade proposal, the Titans would give up running back Tony Pollard in exchange for Jeudy’s talents. Pollard leads the Titans in rushing yards with 221 and a touchdown this season.

If Jerry Jeudy ends up in Nashville, it would be a huge benefit to Cam Ward and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Robert Saleh on Cam Ward

Being a quarterback comes with the head of a franchise, and Cam Ward has been dealing with a bunch of criticism this season.

When speaking to reporters after the loss in Week 4, head coach Robert Saleh shut down the negative press placed on Ward and displayed confidence in the player.

“We have the utmost confidence in Cam, we really do. I’m not trying to stand up here and show strength,” Saleh said. “The kid’s gonna be a damn good quarterback. Everyone just needs to take a deep breath and let him grow.”

If the Titans believe they need more pieces on offense, such as Jerry Jeudy, it could help Ward on the field.

There are 13 more games this season and the Titans have plenty of time to turn the season around.