Titans Get Big Tyjae Spears Injury Update Before Kickoff vs. Ravens

The Tennessee Titans dropped their final injury report for their kickoff vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and they got a huge breather on Tyjae Spears.

Tyjae Spears is expected to play today vs. the Ravens, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport notes.

The RB injured his ankle and was questionable heading into the Ravens matchup.

Titans’ Tyjae Spears Expected to Play vs. Ravens

Spears did not practice Wednesday, Sept. 30, but had a limited practice session Thursday, Oct. 1, and a full practice session Friday, Oct. 2, so he was trending in the right direction. Now, he has the official green flag before the game.

He only has 58 rushing yards through the first three games while backing up RB Tony Pollard; that’s why he is hardly just a backup for Robert Saleh’s struggling squad.

He is the literal oil that keeps the Titans’ entire offensive engine from seizing up.

Pollard is a great back, but he’s built to slice, not smash. If the Titans try to ride him as a traditional bell-cow behind a shaky offensive line, he’s going to wear down by November. Spears takes the heavy-impact, sideline-to-sideline abuse off Pollard’s plate, keeping both of them fresh.

Plus, Spears is the ultimate security blanket for whichever quarterback is playing under the center, Cam Ward or someone else. When protection breaks down—which happens more often than not—having a back who can leak out, make the first man miss, and turn a broken play into a five-yard gain changes how aggressively the offense can operate.

His stats might not show how crucial he is, but tape from any of the three games should be enough.

While Spears’ status got some clarity, safety Kevin Winston Jr. remains questionable heading into Sunday’s kickoff.

The Titans take on the Ravens at 1:00 ET.